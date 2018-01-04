Rosenstein, Wray Met with Speaker Ryan as Nunes Closed in on Them

Update: 1/5/18: CNN is reporting that Speaker Ryan backed Nunes when he met with Wray and Rosenstein.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray met with Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday at their request about the House Russia investigation, according to the hill. This was as Devin Nunes, House Intelligence Chair, issued a deadline to the FBI and DoJ for documents related to the Russia investigation so the committee can properly evaluate potential corruption in the agency.

Rep. Ron De Santis was interviewed this week and talked about jail for a couple of these officials.

Congress has the obligation to provide oversight and the DoJ/FBI is stonewalling.

“Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and FBI Director Wray asked to meet with the speaker and we accommodated the request,” Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said in an email. “I’d refer you to their offices for anything further.”

They basically went over Nunes’ head to pliable RINO Ryan.

Nunes said he reached an agreement with Rosenstein Wednesday night, after the Ryan meeting, and will have access to the documents – unredacted documents. One must wonder if they will redact everything significant.

Nunes has been seeking testimony at the FBI and Justice Department regarding the FBI’s involvement with the dossier created by Fusion GPS at the behest of the Clinton campaign and the DNC. The information tin the dossier was gathered from the Kremlin according to many reports.

The leaks out of the corrupt DoJ/FBI now point to the improbable scenario that Papadopoulos, not the dossier, launched the Russia collusion probe.

A drunk Papadopoulos told an Australian official something about getting information from Russians and, two months after the investigation was begun, the Australian told the intelligence agency. That’s what launched the probe?

Media wants us to accept this.

Paul Manafort is suing because the investigation has reached far beyond the election of 2016 or any collusion into 2014 testimony by Manafort which was unrelated to the case.

CNN reported that a source with knowledge of the Ryan meeting said it centered on Nunes’ outstanding document requests related to the dossier and his ongoing threats of contempt of Congress citations — not the special counsel investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

Trey Gowdy suggested that Paul Ryan was critical of Nunes’ aggressive efforts to get the documents, according to the fake news outlet Chicago Tribune.

Nunes has every right and he is the one acting appropriately. Gowdy and Ryan need to get with the program if that report is true.

As Jason Chaffetz said, the “Deep State is real”.

Fusion GPS is now pretending they want Congress to release transcripts of their closed-door testimony which is a political ploy. They can talk right now if they want. They don’t need Congress to release transcripts.

Sen Chuck Grassley addressed their lie, stating that it was they who had requested that the information remain confidential and reminding them they can testify publicly any time they want.

“Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.”