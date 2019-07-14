Routine Booing of Pelosi & Cheers for ‘the Squad’ at Hard-Left Convention

Nancy Pelosi was booed and heckled twice at the Netroots Nation convention of 2019. It was routine booing by the hard-left even though she’s onboard ideologically. Pelosi has been booed before by her fascist/progressive party members and she has been booed at this convention in prior years. As far left as she is, she isn’t doing exactly what they want as fast as they want.
They are disappointed she won’t impeach the President and they are angry she is criticizing “the Squad,” the communistic Reps Ilhan Omar (D-Minn), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Alexandria O-Cortez (D-NY), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).
“She doesn’t act this way when Blue Dogs say stupid shit about other Democrats and about the party and constantly criticize the party,” said Markos Moulitsas, the founder of the popular, insane, and leftist blog Daily Kos, referring to a group of conservative House Democrats, HuffPo reported. “For some reason, she’s singling out these four for a special brand of conflict. It doesn’t make any sense.”
As an aside, there really aren’t any more Blue Dogs. They left Congress with the advent of Barack Obama, but the current so-called Blue Dogs are not as radical as the progressives/communists/socialists. And they are more politically savvy.
They want her to embrace the unfeasible Green New Deal and unaffordable Medicare for All.
The communistic group is very angry that the humanitarian border aid bill was passed without more strings attached to it.
Anti-American and open borders Omar said a vote for the bill was “a vote to keep kids in cages and terrorize immigrant communities.” [There are no cages]
Nancy Pelosi told the NY Times that “the squad” has only four votes.
“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world. But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got,” Pelosi said when asked about some of their comments, expressing her displeasure that they voted against the emergency funding legislation ― and then chastised colleagues who did back it.
STANDING OVATIONS AND AN ANTI-AMERICAN POWER GRAB
Omar, Pressley, and Tlaib, along with Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), spoke on a keynote panel Saturday morning and received a boisterous standing ovation.
NetRoots is the most extreme of the communists/socialists in the Democrat party, and their anger was more pronounced at this conference.
This is a power grab. The hard-left is taking over the Democratic Party.
The more moderate Democrats, who are hardly moderate, aren’t too happy with these know-nothings either. They all want the same things but more incrementally and in a more affordable fashion. They are being trashed as racists and segregationists.
The pressure is on to become hard-left in thought, word, and deed.
Hard-left blogger Marcos Moulitsas, the co-founder of the communistic blog Daily Kos, warned Speaker Pelosi, “I think Pelosi needs to be very careful about making it seem she’s denigrating the very people that deliver us the young and people of color votes that we have such a hard time turning out.”
Moulitsas is tied to hard-left George Soros.