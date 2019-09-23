Rudy Giuliani Drops Bombshells About Ukraine & Biden on Fox News

Rudy Giuliani discussed the Ukraine scandal on Fox News Sunday with John Roberts. Ukraine has blown up this past week. As Democrats try to deflect away from Joe Biden and his son Hunter, they claim the President pressured the Ukraine President to investigate the Bidens.

This clip begins with Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani explaining a statement he made that the left is calling a lie. From there, he refused to let Roberts take the floor.

The former New York City mayor described the Ukrainian situation as a bombshell that will negatively affect the Democrat Party and their ties to corruption in Ukraine when all the facts are known. Rudy dropped some big bombshells during the interview.

Giuliani battled with John Roberts over his characterization of the situation.

As reported, Joe Biden bragged about getting the prosecutor fired when he was investigating Hunter Biden’s company. The day after the prosecutor was fired, the case was dropped against him and George Soros, who was also involved.

Rudy also said the Biden’s have taken billions from China.

Watch:

RealClearPolitics has a partial transcript to about halfway through the interview:

Rudy, welcome back to “FOX News Sunday.”

RUDY GIULIANI, ATTORNEY FOR PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: How are you? How are you, John?

ROBERTS: I’m good. Thanks for joining us.

Let’s clear something up, first of all.

GIULIANI: Sure.

ROBERTS: Let’s dial the clock back to Thursday, play this exchange between you and Chris Cuomo on CNN, in which you appeared to at first say you didn’t ask Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and/or his son, and then you seemed to change her mind.

GIULIANI: Right.

ROBERTS: Listen. Listen here.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN: Did you to ask the Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden?

GIULIANI: No.

Actually, I didn’t.

CUOMO: You never asked anything about Hunter Biden? You never asked anything about Joe Biden…

GIULIANI: The only thing I asked about Joe Biden…

CUOMO: … and his role with the prosecutor?

GIULIANI: … is to get to the bottom of how it was that Lutsenko, who was appointed…

CUOMO: Right.

GIULIANI: … dismissed the case against AntAC.

CUOMO: So, you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?

GIULIANI: Of course I did.

CUOMO: You just said you didn’t.

ROBERTS: All right, so which is it? Did you ask the Ukraine — did you ask the Ukraine — did you ask Ukraine to look into it or not?

GIULIANI: I clarified it immediately.

ROBERTS: All right.

GIULIANI: He said to me, did you ever talk about Joe Biden? I said no. Then I said, I did say that you should investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

The no was obviously wrong. I corrected it immediately.

I corrected it before he corrected it.

The reality is, the distinction is this. What they are trying to say is, I went there for a political mission to kind of get Joe Biden in trouble.

Ridiculous.

I went there as a lawyer defending his client. I — I have known about this for five months. I have been trying to get people to cover this for five months. So, I knew it would be very, very hard to get this out.

And what I’m talking about, this, it’s Ukrainian collusion, which was large, significant, and proven with Hillary Clinton, with the Democratic National Committee, a woman named Chalupa, with the ambassador, with an FBI agent who’s now been hired by George Soros who was funding a lot of it.

When Biden got the prosecutor fired, the new prosecutor, who Biden approved — you don’t get to approve a prosecutor in a foreign country, unless something fishy is going on.

The new prosecutor dropped the case, not just on Biden’s kid and the crooked company that Biden’s kid work for, Burisma. That was done as a matter of record in October of 2016, after the guy got tanked.

He also dropped the case on George Soros’ company called AntAC. AntAC is the company where there’s documentary evidence that they were producing false information about Trump, about Biden. Fusion GPS was there.

Go back and listen to Nellie Ohr’s testimony. Nellie Ohr says that there was a lot of contract between Democrats and the Ukraine.

Well, I have all the contacts. And, John, when the rest of this comes out, and when you look at China and the $1.5 billion that the — that the Biden family took out of China while that guy was negotiating for us, this will be a lot bigger than Spiro Agnew.

They have fallen into a trap.

ROBERTS: So, you went over there to investigate alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election?

GIULIANI: Yes. And if I can’t do that, I can’t defend a client.

ROBERTS: All right, so when did this morph into an investigation of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden?

And is it appropriate for you, as a representative of the president, to be going to Ukraine and finding dirt on Joe Biden and/or his son to use politically in 2020?

GIULIANI: Well, that’s the way you characterize it. It’s certainly appropriate…

ROBERTS: That’s the way it appears to line up.

GIULIANI: No, it doesn’t.

ROBERTS: You went there for one thing, you found out something else, and that’s what you have been digging on this.

GIULIANI: That’s the way the pro-Biden media lines it up.

This began with someone coming to me saying, this information can clear your client about the corruption in Ukraine between the Ukraine, the Democratic Party, the ambassador, and the FBI agent who investigated the case.

ROBERTS: But it then — but then it morphs into Biden.

GIULIANI: And — inextricably combined, because Biden had the guy fired, Shokin.

By the way, his statement is on record. The lazy press could go read it. They don’t have to listen to me. There are three videotapes of prosecutors on record, available on here, that nobody has covered for five months, because this town protects Joe Biden.

His family has been taking money from his public office for years, $1.5 billion from China, when our vice president is supposed to be impartially and independently negotiating for us? And the kid, he takes him on Air Force Two to China, and the kid…

ROBERTS: That was in 2013.

GIULIANI: Yes.

And the kid, unfortunately, is a drug addict. China didn’t give $1.5 billion to his kid, Biden’s kid, a recovering drug addict, Kerry’s stepson, and Whitey Bulger’s nephew.

Ladies and gentlemen, go look at what the press has been covering up on you.