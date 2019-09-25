Rudy Giuliani’s Fierce Defense of His Client Donald Trump

Since last night, Rudy Giuliani has been fiercely defending his client Donald Trump. This article provides a snapshot. The former mayor of Neew York went after the Democrats who tried to coerce Ukraine into doing their bidding. He made note of Senator Murphy’s efforts.

“Now that conversation is clearly appropriate, maybe Dem Senator Murphy will be investigated for threatening loss of Dem support if Pres of Ukraine cooperated with an investigation of charges of selling the office of VP for laundered millions. Oh I forgot he’s a Dem. So corrupt!” Giuliani tweeted on Wednesday morning.

DEMOCRAT SEN. MURPHY BOASTED OF INFLUENCING UKRAINE

Senator Chris Murphy in a recent statement made it clear to Ukraine they had better not investigate the Bidens, knowing how dependent the nation is on us for military assistance.

Murphy boasted after a House meeting aimed at investigating Trump’s comments to Ukraine that he told the new Ukrainian leader that U.S. aid was his country’s “most important asset” and it would be viewed as election-meddling and “disastrous for long-term U.S.-Ukraine relations” to bend to the wishes of Trump and Giuliani.

Giuliani was having none of it.

“Democrat party is covering up a pattern of corruption involving high level members of the Obama cabinet. The multi-million and billion dollar pay-for-play is mind boggling. Biden Family sale of office to Ukraine was not the only one or the most egregious. Slimy Joe is not alone,” Giuliani tweeted.

Rudy said the Biden family was corrupt in the Ukraine situation and with China as well.

“We know corrupt Ukrainian oligarch laundered $3 million to the Biden Family. But $3 to $4m more was laundered to Biden,” Rudy tweeted. “So release all the financial records of all businesses involving Biden, Kerry’s stepson and notorious mobster Whitey Bulger’s nephew.”

He also said, “Biden should agree to release records to see if he flew Hunter to China in Dec. 2013 on AF 2 to facilitate Hunter’s sale of his office to China for a total of $1.5 billion. Is there any doubt that China paid it to compromise VP. But they bought another pol as well. Guess?”

Rudy Giuliani was on The Ingraham Angle with Andy McCarthy and Schumer’s guy Chris Hahn last night and it got very nasty. This is Rudy pre-Chris Hahn.

We cut most of the fight out and this concentrates on Andy McCarthy, a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Rudy and Hahn were insulting each other. Rudy called Chris Hahn a liar and Hahn maligned Rudy. Hahn pulled his usual tactic of trying to talk over Rudy but Rudy wouldn’t put up with it. You didn’t miss much so we concentrated on Mr. McCarthy.