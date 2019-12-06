Rudy in Ukraine says under point man Joe $5.3 billion in aid was misused

Rudy Giuliani is not backing down on his probe into Hunter and his dealings. He has also called out the Democrats for false allegations against the President which apply more to the Bidens and Obama administration.

…to the US assisting Ukraine with its anti-corruption reforms. The American people will learn that Biden & other Obama administration officials, contributed to the increased level of corruption in Ukraine between 2014 to 2016. This evidence will all be released very soon. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2019

Giuliani is back in Ukraine and the rumors are running rampant. It certainly wasn’t expected to have him double down.

He has been tweeting with the latest news he has to offer.

Allegedly, Ukraine is saying $5.3 billion in US Aid was misused during the Obama administration while Biden was “point man.”

The Obama embassy is also accused of urging Ukrainian police not to investigate.

The Twitter-left is furiously discrediting Rudy, claiming he’s meeting with mobsters and no one in Ukraine wants him there. Many are saying he’s working for the President’s interests and not the nation but isn’t that what personal attorneys do?

However, we can’t trust a word of it. Let’s wait and see. In any case, Democrats buy the best government possible.

Meanwhile, Adam Schiff-ty managed to get AT&T and the NSA to fork over Rudy’s and Lev Parnas’ phone records which included innocuous calls from Devin Nunes, John Solomon, and Derek Harvey, Nunes’ aide. This doesn’t sound like a legitimate action on Schiff’s part but no one seems to care. It appears to break the attorney-client privilege, something Mueller did when he ransacked the Michael Cohen homes and offices, taking every record imaginable. Cohen was Trump’s personal attorney at the time.

In any case, Schiff-ty got nothing.

The Accounts Chamber in Ukraine found an alleged misuse of $5.3B in U.S. funds during the Obama administration while Biden was “Point Man.” Obama embassy urged Ukrainian police NOT to investigate! Stay tuned to find out why. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 6, 2019

Shocking disclosure: Much of the $5.3B in US Aid Ukraine reported as misused was given to the embassy’s favored NGO’s. At the time Yovanovitch, witness for the Witchunt, was the Amb. That embassy directed the police not to investigate. Wonder why Obama forgot Art. 2, Sec. 3. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 6, 2019

Presidential Legal Obligations 101: Art 2, Sec. 3 of the US Constitution obligates the President to investigate and ask for investigations of corruption in countries we provide funds to. Who ever heard of a president being impeached for carrying out his constitutional mandate? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 6, 2019

This next bit of news could mean something.

HUNTER’S FINANCIAL RECORDS WILL NOW GO BACK TO UKRAINE

Hunter Biden will have to hand over five years of financial records to a judge in Arkansas over his battle to keep money out of the hands of his baby mama. The mother of his baby, Ms. Roberts, a stripper by trade, wants monthly child support and the cost of her attorneys’ fees.

Originally, the request was for three years of records. The new call for five years includes his time as a Ukrainian gas expert.