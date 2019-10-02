Rudy says there’s evidence Obama directed Dems to dig up dirt Against Trump in Ukraine

Trump lawyer and former New York City attorney Rudy Giuliani is threatening to sue Adam Schiff and other Democrats, saying it’s worse than McCarthy. He also won’t testify if Adam Schiff is the Chair, which sounds wise.

If he should testify, he wants to bring all the evidence and witnesses along with him.

On Monday night, he said on ‘Hannity’ that there was serious evidence that the Obama White House directed Democrats to work with Ukraine to dig up dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump.

He outlined the latest developments into the situation regarding Ukraine, which stems from a 2017 Politico investigation that found that Ukraine was working with operatives for the Democratic National Committee to sabotage Trump.

“The reason why the president of the United States had an obligation to ask the president of Ukraine to follow up on these allegations because there is substantial — I don’t want to exaggerate it but pretty close to overwhelming evidence, including a finding by a Ukrainian court that Hillary Clinton and the Democrats cooperated with Ukrainians with the order coming directly from the White House … to dig up dirt on her political opponent, and they did,” Giuliani said.