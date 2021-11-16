Ruling Comes Down in the Alex Jones Sandy Hook Case

















A Connecticut judge found Infowars owner Alex Jones liable in a defamation case brought by families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre.

Mr. Jones spread a conspiracy narrative that the murder of the children and adults in Sandy Hook was a false flag operation.

The judge in the case ruled that because Jones failed to produce documents he had been ordered to hand over by the court, including his financial records, he was liable by default, The New York Times reported on Monday.

The families of ten of the victims sued him for saying it was a hoax, a staged event with crisis actors to build opposition against the 2nd Amendment.

The families have argued Jones has profited off of lies about the shooting.

When Bridgeport Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis sanctioned Jones in the Connecticut case, she called his on-air statements about the shooting “indefensible,” “unconscionable” and “possibly criminal behavior.”

In a statement issued on Monday, a law firm that represents the Sandy Hook families said they were “grateful” for the ruling but remain “focused on uncovering the truth” about Jones’s activities.

“As the Court noted, Alex Jones and his companies have deliberately concealed evidence of the relationship between what they publish and how they make money,” the lawyers said. “Mr. Jones was given every opportunity to comply but, when he chose instead to withhold evidence for more than two years, the Court was left with no choice but to rule as it did today. While today’s ruling is a legal victory, the battle to shed light on how deeply Mr. Jones has harmed these families continues.”

Jones was held responsible in two lawsuits from a Texas judge in September.

Jones called the Texas ruling a devastating blow to the 1st Amendment.

“Nothing less than the fundamental right to speak freely is at stake in these cases,” the statement read. “It is not overstatement to say the first amendment was crucified today.”

