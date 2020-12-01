Rumor via Lin Wood: China owns Dominion & servers removed? Updated

Lin Wood thinks China might have bought Dominion for $400 million in October. He is trying to verify this so, for now, it’s just a rumor.

How would China think they could get away with that? In any case, we feel it’s worthy of publication since it is what Mr. Wood is currently investigating.

Potentially, the parent company of Dominion Voting Systems Received $400 million from a Swiss Investment Bank. The fund is 75% owned by the Chinese Government. Disclose TV reports the documents on this link prove it. Disclose TV is a satire website. We don’t trust this information, but everyone has the right to see what Mr. Wood is reporting.

The other thing Mr. Wood mentioned, and Sidney Powell noted, is that a server or servers were potentially removed in Georgia despite the lawsuit and the injunction.

PATRIOT ALERT: Information being received NOW that Communist China purchased Dominion Voting in October 8 for $400M. Efforts are underway to verify. If true, this confirms other evidence that Communists intend to overthrow our government to get our precious land. NOT ON OUR WATCH. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 1, 2020

Mr. Wood retweeted this graph of a lot of evil people he is tying to Dominion:

Well I found the based hero who has now saved me hours of work. Thank you @TheVengeance17 for your service as a true digital soldier.@GenFlynn o7 🇺🇲https://t.co/u76W672D0a — Quigley (@CarrollQuigley1) November 30, 2020

This is said to POSSIBLY be videos of the server(s) being trucked away from Gwinnett County. The clips come from ‘And Magazine’:

Lin Wood provided the link to the clips via The Gateway Pundit. And Magazine is run by a retired CIA officer and their team includes a long list of impressive conservatives for the most part.

Sidney Powell discussed the status of the lawsuits:

Has Ever Seen Including: DISAPPEARING SERVERS@LouDobbs Has It Right: ▶️This Will Not Be Tolerated By The American Peoplehttps://t.co/qTZdfZiE59 pic.twitter.com/cD9AU4V04s — Dr. Marty Fox 🇺🇸 (@DrMartyFox) December 1, 2020

UPDATE: WE ADDED THE GRAPHS AFTER PUBLICATION. DISCLOSE TV INFORMATION WAS ALSO ADDED AFTER PUBLICATION AND IT APPEARS TO BE A SATIRE WEBSITE.