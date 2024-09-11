Running List of Debate Questions & Answers

What did everyone think of the debate?

ABC is making Kamala look bigger than Trump on video. She’s a shrimp.

Kamala is blaming Donald Trump for the pandemic economy. I hear he’s responsible for the Chile earthquake, too.

Trump called her out as a Marxist. Kamala is making a lot of shocked and smirky faces.

WOW. Trump just SMOKED Kamala Harris LIVE on debate stage. Debate over. “It would be the end of our country. She’s a Marxist…” pic.twitter.com/5tyzNX36mp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 11, 2024

Trump keeps bringing it back to the borders.

ABC is bringing it back to abortion. It’s a real winner for Democrats. It’s the only winner they have. Trump brought up Walz’s view that they should not give life-saving care to aborted babies born alive.

He stuck up for reversing Roe v. Wade and explaining that it is now in the hands of the states. Trump didn’t explain the post-birth ending for aborted babies, and it gave the moderator a chance to say no state allows post-birth execution.

Harris raged about abortion and called for the return of Roe v. Wade. She claims he will bring in a national abortion ban, and his Project 2025 calls for that.

Trump denied her false claims. He said Harris would never get Roe v. Wade back. Trump would never support a national abortion ban. He compared it to the fake promises of college loans – it won’t get passed.

The moderator is lying and saying they don’t terminate babies after birth, playing with semantics. Democrats support letting babies die after birth.

Trump is right: Democrats are on the record supporting abortion after birth, including Walz. The media are lying by denying it.

Harris says it’s unconscionable what Trump is doing to women.

Here it is ABC bimbo! House Democrats’ official document: OPPOSE H.R. 26, THE “BORN-ALIVE ABORTION SURVIVORS PROTECTION ACT” So that babies born alive — see? AFTER they are born, ABC bimbo! — can still be killed. https://t.co/2qSWbK64Hb — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 11, 2024

RETRACT YOUR LYING “FACT-CHECK” ABC!! ‘210 Democrats vote against bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortion attempt’https://t.co/KJXLIu45go — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 11, 2024

Trump corrected her lies about IVF. He supports it.

Kamala wouldn’t say if she’d ban an 8-month abortion. If she wants Roe V. Wade, she wants abortion at the moment of birth.

Nasally, whiney Harris talks through her nose, which is extremely annoying.

She brought up the border bill, claiming it would control illegal immigration and stop drugs coming in.

The two moderators are debating Donald Trump on abortion and illegal immigrants.

They suggested Trump is lying over cat-eating foreigners in Springfield.

Dem Propagandists and their puppet media: “Republicans are lying!” Meanwhile police bodycam footage and resident first hand testimoney… The Dem message: Do not believe your own eyes and ears…‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vHDQ2jgb1i — Andre Nuta (@andre_nuta) September 9, 2024

The moderators are live fact-checkers who are lying. They are absolute clowns.

Bill O’Reilly: “Trump governed this country in a responsible way, where everybody prospered. If you don’t believe that, you’re a moron.” pic.twitter.com/c8ruQP7HPe — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 8, 2024

Trump talked about illegal immigration and migrant crime and said it is through the roof. The moderator tried to debate Trump on the issue.

The moderator tried to say that the FBI had said the crime had gone down. Trump mentioned that major cities like NY and LA did not submit crime numbers. That is true.

David Muir lied: The Justice Department’s National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) shows a huge increase in violent crime from 2021 to 2022.

The freaking moderator fact-checker debaters are liars.

Kamala is calling Trump a criminal and a sexual abuser in the lawfare cases. He directed it to DOJ weaponization.

Harris: Trump said he’d terminate the Constitution, which was a lie. The moderators didn’t bother to correct that or any lie Harris told.

Every fact check is a lie.

Trump took the J6 complaint and brought it back to illegal immigrants not being prosecuted.

BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump just challenged Kamala Harris on live tv to go to the White House, wake Joe Biden up and sign a bill close the the border down tonight! This might have just won the entire debate! pic.twitter.com/g6usHp1H3R — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 11, 2024

Kamala brought up the constantly debunked Charlottesville lie again.

Harris just claimed Trump called white supremacists “very fine people” after Charlottesville. 0 fact-check from the moderators. Here is what he actually said: pic.twitter.com/pPSFUHsWAB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 11, 2024

Muir lied again when Trump answered the question on security.

Oh f– you David Muir. “The question was about you, it wasn’t about Nancy Pelosi.” (Who was responsible for Capitol security — not Trump — exactly as Trump said.) Are you responsible for Charles Manson’s murders, David? THE QUESTION IS ABOUT YOU, NOT CHARLES MANSON, DAVID. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 11, 2024

Muir keeps fact-checking with lies and debating Trump. Harris has two moderators debating with her.

Muir said Donald Trump still thinks he didn’t lose in 2020. Then he fed a softball question to her, and she said we can’t afford to have a president who can’t accept losing his election. Then she called Trump confused about fact.

Trump should have avoided the 2020 election question. That’s not a winner.

Kamala frequently pretends she’s knowledgeable: “Let’s be clear about this.”

Kamala: “World leaders laugh at you.” She should mention how popular Democrats are with the Taliban.

She talked about a two-state solution which means she’d give Hamas their own state.

Harris keeps saying military leaders say he’s a disgrace and dictators love Trump.

And every attack Muir leveled was a lie. He’s also lying more than Kamala is (as is the anchorette, but at least she only lied in one “fact check”) (So far.) https://t.co/TGxmYHR6IJ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 11, 2024

Trump strong on Biden/Harris enabling Iran.

Harris trots out the “dictator on day one” canard. They brought up the bloodbath lie also.

Harris knows nothing about foreign policy.

Harris says Trump would surrender to Putin. She says she supports Ukraine but doesn’t state any specifics. Trump was much stronger on Ukraine.

Bullshit question: “Do you want Ukraine to lose?” That’s not the point. The point is, it’s going to end with the same outcome that could have been negotiated on Day One. THAT’S THE ANSWER, DICKWEED. Don’t ask “Do you want Ukraine to lose?” AGAIN. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 11, 2024

Harris says the Biden administration didn’t do anything wrong in Afghanistan. Says the debacle was Trump’s fault.

Kamala says the USA has to ensure “stability.” But there is no stability overseas.

Muir is bringing up the ridiculous question about Kamala being black or Indian. Trump said he doesn’t care. She can be what she wants.

Kamala, a divider and race-baiter, accused him of dividing by race.

The fact-checking moderators ask questions that aren’t important to the American people, and Harris is a walking, talking platitude.

Trump brought up her plans to confiscate guns, stop fracking, and other issues she believed in until very recently.

She brought up her plan to give people a lot of money – trillions of dollars in federal giveaways.

The debating fact-checker moderators never correct her. Harris said she is not taking anyone’s guns when until five minutes she was adamant she take our guns.

Kamala Openly Admits She Will Come For Your Guns When She Gets Elected Spread this video far and wide! Trump 2024 pic.twitter.com/3CayzTwDqP — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 28, 2024

Kamala Harris: “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris get elected, they will kill millions of American energy jobs. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/cdwMsPkV34 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2020

There is no follow-up on fracking or guns, even though Harris is on tape wanting to ban both.

Dumb, incompetent moderators.

Trump was making points about Harris’s desire to eliminate private health insurance when the moderator cut him off.

That was a dumb question on Obamacare. They talked about the marvelous John McCain who Democrats suddenly like. There isn’t a single “plan” to fix Obamacare. It has to be negotiated with hundreds of members of Congress.

Then, they got into climate change. Harris said Trump said it’s a hoax. She believes in The Green New Deal. Then, she claimed jobs she had never created. Harris lied about manufacturing jobs, and Trump corrected her.

Harris wanted to defund the police. David Muir had slandered police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson so we know how he feels.

ABC questions are skewed left. Abortion, Climate Change, January 6, 2020 election, Obamacare. No inflation stats, border stats, social disorder, drug OD’s. Questions much more confrontational to Trump. #PresidentialDebate #NoSpin — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) September 11, 2024

Trump’s closing statement addressed her platitudinous closing. He wants to know why she doesn’t do these great things now. She won’t because Americans don’t want what she is offering.

The moderators were terrible. They only fact-checked Trump.

Robert F. Kennedy spoke after the debate and said the biggest takeaway was Harris couldn’t answer the question, are you better off now than you were four years ago? He criticized the moderators who only attacked Trump and didn’t correct her lies.

“Trump makes a point that I hope everyone hears: Russia has nuclear weapons. The Biden administration’s policy of maximum confrontation, seeking Russia’s humiliating defeat and regime change, is a recipe for nuclear immolation,” RFK posted on X.