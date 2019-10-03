Rush Limbaugh Slams Fox News, New Home to Leftists & Never Trumpers

Regular Fox News viewers know that, aside from Fox & Friends most of the time, the daytime shows are home to Democrats and ‘never Trumpers’. Of that, there is no doubt and Rush thinks so too.

We could even see George Will and Bill Kristol make a return soon.

Rush Limbaugh is taking Fox on for their unfair and dishonest coverage of the President’s nothing burger phone call with the Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The phone call is being used by the left and the hard-left to damage the President, claiming he committed a crime, when, in fact, the fingers should be pointing at Joe Biden.

The FNC hosts have been reporting using Democrat talking points, as Rush argues.

RUSH BLASTS THEM

“None of what they are saying happened in that phone call did, and we’ve even got ‘Never Trumpers’ now all over Fox News [saying], ‘Well, this phone call is very hard to defend. I wouldn’t want to have to defend this phone call. If I were the Republicans, I wouldn’t want …,’” Limbaugh said.

A good example of who he is talking about is FNC legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano, who once liked the President and then decided he hated him, much to the glee of Shep Smith. There are others like the insufferable Juan Williams and far-left Democrat Chris Wallace.

For the past two weeks, Napolitano’s argued that the infamous phone call between Trump and Zelensky “manifests criminal and impeachable behavior.”

There is no quid pro quo evidence and the Ukrainian President made it clear he did not feel pressured. Those allegations fit Joe Biden, not Donald Trump.

“There’s nothing hard to defend about the phone call!” Limbaugh said, “You just don’t want to defend it!”

“You know, Fox really ought to change the name of the network from the Fox News Channel to the Fox Never Trumper Network, because that’s who’s getting the highlights, and they’re bringing in Democrats like Donna Brazile.”

Let’s not forget Fox brought former Speaker Paul Ryan in and put him on the board of the parent company, Fox Corporation. Ryan hates Trump, he’s a RINO, and he wants Fox to dump Trump according to reports.

“What do you mean, ‘The phone call’s hard to defend?’” Limbaugh continued. “The phone call’s not hard to defend, and Trump isn’t hard to defend! But if Trump is hard to defend, what about conservatism, you ‘Never Trumpers?’ Can you defend that?”

“Do you not understand that conservatism’s under assault? You may not be because you’re renouncing conservatism to sidle up with these guys that you don’t want to be criticized by. So you’d rather be friends with these nincompoops on the left than have to defend your own side and defend your own beliefs!”

Rush is right. They will let the country become socialist permanently rather than support the President even when he deserves it.

Shep Smith has lied to his audience about the situation, claiming there are statements in the transcript of the call that aren’t there.

As for Juan, we try to ignore him, mute him, pretend he’s not there. He is rarely logical.

THE PRESIDENT DESERVES TO BE DEFENDED

The transcript of the call clearly shows that after the president said “I would like you to do us a favor,” he asked the Ukrainian president to look into allegations that certain corrupt officials within the Europe nation had interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Roughly 540 words later, Biden was brought up by Zelensky without naming him.

This is how the report went and you can’t tell Fox from the other lying media:

Video via BizPacReview at Rumble.

