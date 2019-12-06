Rush reacts on Fox to impeachment, “we are watching pure raw hatred”

Rush Limbaugh appeared on Fox & Friends this morning at his request, mostly to talk about his charitable gear that supports the Betsy Ross flag and benefits Tunnels2Towers. It’s a wonderful organization. He doesn’t make any profit. Rush spent the first six minutes or so reacting to the impeachment efforts by Democrats and he didn’t hold back.

What we are witnessing, he said, is “pure raw hatred.”

Nancy Pelosi falsely claimed yesterday that the President said Article 2 allows him to do whatever he wants to do. That was a lie.

Rush went back to look at it and noted that Nancy Pelosi took the President’s Article 2 comments completely out of context. The President was being grilled by George Stephanopoulos this past week when he said Article 2 allowed him to fire Robert Mueller if he wanted to, although he didn’t fire him. His comment was made only in this very narrow context of firing Mueller.

Brian Kilmeade went on to ask Rush about Nancy not allowing critical legislation to pass. Listen to his answer to that on the clip below.

They are “almost sickeningly destroyed” by their efforts to get rid of Donald Trump, Rush continued.

As Rush said, even after the President leaves office, Democrats said they will “keep going as if he’s John Gotti.”

Watch: