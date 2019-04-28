Rush Says Dems are “irrational” to think Joe Biden can win

Democrats are trying to recapture “the days of Obama” with old news, Rush Limbaugh believes. The immensely popular radio host says it’s “irrational” to think Joe Biden could be the Democratic nominee for President.

“He’s run for President twice … he hasn’t ever gotten close. Biden is seen as the closest thing they can get to recapturing the days of Obama. They can’t get out of the past.”

Biden ran for President in 1988 and 2008 and he almost ran in between. In fact, he’s in his 30th year of running for President. Sadly, the other Democrat candidates are very far-left. They’re Socialists. If one wins, Venezuela, here we come.

