Rush Says Someone Decided to Take Out Plugs Biden

Joe Biden, aka plugs Biden, may have done himself in when he waxed nostalgic about working with racists on his anti-busing legislation. Praising their civility was also a bad idea.

It’s not that what he said was so terrible. At the time, a position against busing was easily defensible. Both black and white people were opposed to having their children bused out of their home districts and forced into an uncomfortable situation.

Biden bringing up his close working relationship with these awful racists at this time set off a torrent of condemnation from his primary opponents and the far-left media who don’t want him as the candidate.

For example, in a series of tweets, historian Rick Perlstein presented quotes from a 1975 article from The Philadelphia Inquirer in which then-Sen. Biden had expressed his disdain for integrated busing and praised notorious white supremacist George Wallace.

The opponents are now examining the potential Hunter Biden-Chicom scandal.

There is a lot more, but the most entertaining reaction came from Rush Limbaugh. Rush says, “This guy is over, he’s finished.” He says he’s over, not because of the busing business.

“If ABC News is going after the Hunter Biden-ChiCom-Ukraine scandal, it’s over. Somebody in the Democrat-media complex has decided it’s time to take Plugs out,” he said.