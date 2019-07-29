Rush Says Wherever There’s Decadent Decay, Democrats Are in Charge

Rush Limbaugh was on Fox & Friends this morning explaining that it’s not that Trump’s comments about Baltimore were racist, it’s that they were the truth.

“It’s not just Baltimore, go to any place” Democrats are in charge of, Limbaugh said.

“There are certain things you’re not supposed to say,” he said. “You’re not supposed to criticize anything the Democrats run. You’re not supposed to criticize anything where minorities are involved because that’s automatically labeled ‘racist.’

“And I want to tell you right up front: The president is not a racist, he didn’t say anything racist.

“Detroit, Flint [Michigan], Los Angeles, San Francisco — massive homeless problems.

“Wherever you find this decadent decay, you’re going to find Democrats have run the operation, or the city, the state, whatever it is, the county, for decades.”

The Democrats have done everything they can to obscure the truth of that image of “decadent decay,” Rush said

“Democrats have this magic bullet, this magic boundary, that they are the ones that own compassion. They care and love people,” Limbaugh said.

“So you’re not allowed to” criticize them. But Trump has changed the rules, Limbaugh said.

“This is classic pushback. People that elected Trump, this is exactly why. Pushback against conventional wisdom,” he said.