Rush Warns His 15 Million Listeners to Not Trust Fox News

Rush Limbaugh Opinion

The formerly conservative network is going to keep moving towards the political Left, Rush said on Friday. He believes it is to appease the “radicals” and “big wigs” that help them with advertising, he told his 15 to 20 million followers.

“I can’t tell you the number of people who are complaining to me about Fox and their analysis here. And, folks, all I can tell you is there’s nothing new about that,” said Limbaugh.

He has blasted Fox News several times, including seven weeks ago when he called them the never Trumper network.

He told viewers to not expect too much from the network.

“I’d lower my expectations if I were you. If you’re expecting what Fox used to be, you need to shift your perspective,” Limbaugh said.

Rush believes Fox News is helping push the bogus claims from Democrats that President Donald Trump should be impeached from office based on a phone call with the Ukraine President.

Limbaugh sees this as a group of Deep-State “career diplomats” who can’t tolerate the President taking charge of foreign policy instead of them.

“Really all we have here is a lot of career people who think they do foreign policy. And Trump has overcome them. He’s doing foreign policy without them,” he said.

Limbaugh said Fox is allowing its hosts and analysts to criticize the president as strongly as many have because they want to “appear neutral.”

Fox, he believes is preparing for “life after Trump.” He thinks they will push to neutral.

Anyone who is regular Fox News viewer knows that Fox is moving left during the day. They are no longer trustworthy.