Rush’s Stark Warning! Tyranny Is One Election Away

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh says it doesn’t matter which Democratic candidate wins the nomination and he’s right.

“It doesn’t matter which of those 20 people, if any of them, would win, doesn’t matter which one we’re talking about. They all are the same, they all represent the modern-day Democrat Party,” Limbaugh said, reacting to the two days of debates with the hard-left Democrats.

Of the 25 people officially running to earn the nomination from the Democrat Party, 20 were chosen by the Democratic National Convention and NBC News to debate in two groups of ten each. The debates were a clown show. There were idiotic comments and a lot of hard-left promises.

THE KKK PARTY

Limbaugh believes the modern Democrat Party is more extreme than ever and he sees it as a major threat to American freedom. He called the party “a bigger hate group than the KKK.”

He also called the KKK the “military, quote-unquote, wing of the Democrat Party.”

“They are a bigger hate group than the KKK which is always been the military, quote-unquote, wing of the Democrat Party anyway,” Limbaugh said. “There isn’t a right-wing group that can hold a candle to these people.”

He said all the candidates are only interested in shutting down “the concepts of life, liberty, [and the] pursuit of happiness.”

“They seek control over life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and they do so from a position of rage and anger. They are angry that the concepts of life, liberty, pursuit of happiness exist. And their mission is obviously to shut them down,” Limbaugh said.

“They are the kingpins of hate in the American political system. They are the biggest threat to civil liberties,” he continued.

“They are the biggest threat to freedom of speech. They are the biggest threat to the Second Amendment. They are the biggest threat to the innocence of unborn life. They are the biggest threat to anybody who is not one of them. They are the biggest threat to prosperity. They represent the biggest threat to private property. They represent the biggest threat to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness that exists in this country today. The Democrat Party is that. That is what they have become.”

ONE ELECTION AWAY

Limbaugh argued that the “tyranny” threatened by the Democrats could be “only one election away.”

How can people not see it? He’s right. The censorship is real, the vicious hate comes from them, and the attack on our Bill of Rights, all real. The flooding of our borders, the attacks on law enforcement, hatred of God, the murder of infants, and a fully corrupt media are very dangerous. The hard-left has taken over the Democrat Party and they control all the means of communication, entertainment, and education.

We are one election away from tyranny. There is no doubt. Personally, if I had to bet on America, I wouldn’t be on America.