Maneuvers Are Over & Russia Announces a Troop Withdrawal

What? No war today or tomorrow? Even after Biden emptied out the embassy and chased all Americans out of Ukraine except for hundreds of soldiers who we didn’t even know were stationed in the statist nation, no war? Bloomberg even predicted the Russian invasion of Ukraine would possibly break out as early as today.

As predicted by others, Russia’s maneuvering to get concessions and humiliate the USA.

Russia is pulling back some troops and we can’t wait to hear Biden falsely claim his non-existent diplomacy worked.

Did you know that Russia had 90,000 troops on the Ukraine border before all this to protect it? There is gunfire going back-and-forth regularly. They added the extra 40,000 or so beginning in October when NATO (Biden) started sending heavy weapons into Ukraine.

They had their military drills and now they’re pulling back.

According to CBS News, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Tuesday that some of the forces the country had massed close to its border with Ukraine over the last four months were being pulled back to their bases.

The Russian government has always maintained the buildup poses no threat to Ukraine and that its troops would return to their bases after carrying out what Moscow insists are just military exercises. But the biggest buildup of ground forces and war machines in Europe since the Cold War has set off alarm bells for months in the West.

It made the Biden administration hysterical.

Not even 20 hours prior to Moscow’s announcement on Tuesday, a U.S. official told CBS News senior national security correspondent David Martin that some of the Russian hardware taking part in the drills had started to move into “attack positions” close to the Ukrainian border, CBS News reports.

Russia is making Biden and his team of Blinken and Sullivan look foolish.

The headline at RT was, West has been destroyed without a shot fired’ – Russia. Great. Thanks, Joe for giving them more ammunition against the US as you manage the nation’s decline.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in a fiery statement on Tuesday, “15 February 2022 will go down in history as the day Western war propaganda failed.” According to her, the West has been “shamed and destroyed without firing a single shot.”

The hits keep coming. In the game of foreign affairs, Biden and his team look like dolts.

Biden said Russia would invade before the Olympics ended which is the dumbest thing we’ve heard yet. The Olympics means a lot to the Russian Federation’s propaganda machine. Where did the Biden intel agencies get that info, from their trusted spy friends at the Kremlin? It would seem so.

Let Ukraine run their own country, Joe. Now he’s planning to give them a billion dollars of our tax money for their macroeconomics. Meanwhile, our inflation is skyrocketing with no sign of letting up.

