Russia Secretly Moves Nuclear Assets to a Madman in Our Hemisphere

Russia sent two nuclear-capable bombers to the dangerous communist nation of Venezuela. The leaders of Venezuela can’t provide food for their people because of their policies but they can support bombers.

At the same time, our borders are wide open. Anyone who doesn’t see this as a severe security risk is not paying attention.

The range of these bombs is over 3,000 miles.

According to NBC News:

The Tu-160 can carry conventional or nuclear-tipped cruise missiles. Such bombers took part in Russia’s campaign in Syria. Code-named Blackjack by NATO, the massive warplane is capable of flying at twice the speed of sound. Russia has upgraded its Tu-160 fleet with new weapons and electronics, and it plans to produce a modernized version of the bomber, NBC News reports.

This follows a meeting between Venezuelan dictator Maduro and Russian President Putin.

Capable of carrying short-range nuclear missiles, the planes can fly over 7,500 miles without refueling and have landed in Venezuela twice before in the last decade.

Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, reacted angrily to the deployment.

Russia doesn’t care and just said his comments were “highly undiplomatic” and “completely inappropriate.”

Russia also has secret military units in Israel and Turkey which were accidentally exposed by a mapmaker.

USA FOOLS WITH WIDE OPEN BORDERS AS THREATS CLOSE IN

Russia is also heavily involved in Cuba and other countries to the south of us at the same time we have open borders.

The Democrats and their media would not allow the President to deal with or negotiate with Russia and now we have stepped up aggression with dangerous actors. They also refuse to secure the borders.

Any of these bad actors can flood our borders any time they want, and if we complain, we will be called protectionists and isolationists, xenophobes and racists. ICE has caught Russians within our borders illegally — and Venezuelans.

Now we have nuclear-capable bombers in the hands of yet another madman at our feet.