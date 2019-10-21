Russian asset Hillary tweets ‘you’re really busting my nuts here’

Hillary Clinton on Sunday posted a fake letter from President John F. Kennedy to Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev to mock President Trump’s recent letter to Turkish President Recep Erdogan. It was her effort at a joke, but Twitter didn’t like it.

First of all, she stole it from Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on Wednesday night. Secondly, in her hands, it was bizarre.

“You’re really busting my nuts here,” is one of the quotes. In the stolen mock letter, she uses the words, ‘dick…what an asshole…Soviet bunion,’ because she’s a nutcase.

It’s hard to know why she’s injecting herself into the national conversation so soon after making a complete fool of herself calling innocent people ‘Russian assets.’

Found in the archives… pic.twitter.com/iFFeqloYHM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2019

Here’s the monologue. It sounds much better when Kimmel says it, although we didn’t like it from him either. These late night ‘comedians’ are merely Trump-hating agitators.

HILLARY WAS SLAMMED

Clinton and Obama were running arms.

Found in the archives… https://t.co/X4TZjvjp6o — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) October 20, 2019

Run out of BleachBit? — Poso Delecto 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 20, 2019

Found in the looney bin… pic.twitter.com/CJMFY6zW79 — Mike Himsworth (@MikeHimsworth) October 21, 2019

Found this in the archives. pic.twitter.com/JxSZaJPIJJ — Jay Porter (@JayPPorter) October 20, 2019

Found in the FOIA archives: “My husband cannot go w PM Putin in mid-April because of his schedule, but he would be very interested in doing such events w the PM in the future. Will you pls pass on to the Russians? Thx. HRC”https://t.co/XHF5TgdlMI pic.twitter.com/h2Y0yQWBjB — Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) October 20, 2019