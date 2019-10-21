Russian asset Hillary tweets ‘you’re really busting my nuts here’

By
S.Noble
-
0

Hillary Clinton on Sunday posted a fake letter from President John F. Kennedy to Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev to mock President Trump’s recent letter to Turkish President Recep Erdogan. It was her effort at a joke, but Twitter didn’t like it.

First of all, she stole it from Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on Wednesday night. Secondly, in her hands, it was bizarre.

“You’re really busting my nuts here,” is one of the quotes. In the stolen mock letter, she uses the words, ‘dick…what an asshole…Soviet bunion,’ because she’s a nutcase.

It’s hard to know why she’s injecting herself into the national conversation so soon after making a complete fool of herself calling innocent people ‘Russian assets.’

Here’s the monologue. It sounds much better when Kimmel says it, although we didn’t like it from him either. These late night ‘comedians’ are merely Trump-hating agitators.

HILLARY WAS SLAMMED

Clinton and Obama were running arms.

