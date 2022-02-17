Russian Invasion of Ukraine’s Next Week…Sigh

In an alarmist address to the UN Security Council in New York on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “I am here today not to start a war but to prevent one. He said the attack is “imminent.” No date was given, just a vaguer within several days.

Blinken said he had evidence but we question whether he does. According to Biden, his “sense” is that Russia will invade Ukraine “within the next several days.”

Evidence would be helpful.

Blinken asked Russia to pledge not to invade Ukraine. Right.

Russia’s foreign ministry has again stated in response, “No ‘Russian invasion’ into Ukraine the US and its allies have been talking about since autumn has taken place or is planned.”

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton’s allies spied on the former President to take down his presidency.

THE “IMMINENT” WAR

Joe Biden said Tuesday that all information available indicates that Russia is “prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine.” Biden added, “My sense is it will happen in the next several days.”

If we go to war indirectly or worse, directly, with Russia, it will be in large part due to the weakness of and deplorable actions taken by the US in Afghanistan.

It would also be in no small measure due to the doddering fool in the Oval Office.

Blinken described a Hitlerian excuse to launch a war:

The highest levels of the Russian government may theatrically convene emergency meetings to address the so-called crisis. The government will issue proclamations declaring that Russia must respond to defend Russian citizens or ethnic Russians in Ukraine. Next, the attack is planned to begin. Russian missiles and bombs will drop across Ukraine. Communications will be jammed. Cyberattacks will shut down key Ukrainian institutions. After that, Russian tanks and soldiers will advance on key targets that have already been identified and mapped out in detailed plans.

That’s not evidence though. It’s a narrative some put together with what? Evidence? Feelings?

Russia does want Donbass. Their line is most of the residents are Russian citizens and they need to protect them from the Ukrainian military allegedly attacking them. Coincidentally, that’s the excuse Hitler used to invade Czechoslovakia – he had to protect his citizens.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Russia filed a report with the U.N. which claims that Ukraine is pursuing the “genocide of the Russian-speaking population.”

We haven’t seen the evidence. We’ve only heard a tale.

Blinken sees Russia’s claim to have withdrawn troops as a false flag, which sounds conspiratorial. The wild claim:

First, Russia plans to manufacture a pretext for its attack. This could be a violent event that Russia will blame on Ukraine or an outrageous accusation that Russia will level against the Ukrainian government. We don’t know exactly the form it will take. It could be a so-called terrorist bombing inside Russia, the invented discovery of a mass grave, a staged drone strike against civilians, or a fake — even a real — attack using chemical weapons. Russia may describe this event as ethnic cleansing or a genocide, making a mockery of what we in this chamber do not take lightly.

Blinken said Russia is setting the stage for justifying a war by claiming their Russian-speaking people in Ukraine are under assault.

The US and the NATO chief said Russia has increased troops, not withdrawn.

Blinken to the UN: “Russia plans to manufacture a pretext for its attack. This could be a violent event that Russia will blame on Ukraine or outrageous accusations that Russia will level against the Ukraine government. We don’t know exactly the form it will take.” pic.twitter.com/W5TQwzgP3q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2022

The Problem is This Administration Doesn’t Have Any Credibility

Addressing those who have called into question U.S. intelligence on the matter, Blinken said, “Let me be clear. I am here today not to start a war, but to prevent one. The information I presented here is validated by what we’ve seen unfolding in plain sight before our eyes for months.”

Nothing Blinken, Biden, or Jake Sullivan says can ever be trusted. While we should look askance at anything Russia says, who wants to believe those lying scoundrels or the CRT Generals Austin, Milley, and MacKenzie?

BLINKEN: “Let me be clear: I am here today, not to start a war, but to prevent a war. The information I’ve presented here is validated by what we’ve seen unfolding in plain sight before our eyes for months.” pic.twitter.com/VOFLTiSJPb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 17, 2022

If that’s true, why don’t they say Ukraine can’t join NATO or level sanctions, especially on Nord Stream 2? Russia doesn’t want NATO on their border and Nord Stream 2 gives them control of Europe’s energy. If we started using our fossil fuels as we did under Donald Trump, we could supply the energy. But the administration will never do that.

It’s a good question for wild claims without anything much in the way of evidence.

Ominous warning from Blinken at UN. He said Russia could undertake a “fake” or “even a real chemical weapons attack” in Ukraine. I asked him if he could explain what type of intelligence supported that scenario if any. He waved and continued along the tarmac to his plane pic.twitter.com/cZC3uSGbgV — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) February 17, 2022

