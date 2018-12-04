Russia’s Not the Biggest Threat to Our REPUBLIC, California Is

Russia’s the BIGGEST threat?

The politicians are so very worried about Russia corrupting elections, so please tell me why they aren’t worried about California. Communists and Socialists are stealing elections. In the California system, no one can or will check for voter fraud. It’s literally impossible.

Orange County, a conservative area of California, turned deep blue this mid-term. Much of the change resulted from ballot harvesting, but there is so much more to know. For instance, according to the tallies, every Democrat voted in Orange County and one district had 120 percent show up to vote.

Ballot harvesting accounted in part for the loss of Orange County and districts elsewhere in the United States. Thanks to a new bill signed in 2016 by former (leftist) Governor Jerry Brown, ballot harvesting is now in place in California and it greatly facilitates rampant voter fraud.

California’s AB 1921 allows voters to give any third party — not just a relative or someone living in the same household, as was previously the law — to collect and turn in anyone else’s completed ballot.

THE COUNTS DON’T ADD UP

Orange County released its official vote count on Monday and it doesn’t make sense. How realistic is it that every Democrat voted?

In district 38083, 120.65% turned out to vote. People are voting out of district and that could be one explanation.

In Sacramento, everyone mailed in a ballot and everyone can vote anywhere.

Next up are the most offensive rules! You can pay people per vote! And no one is allowed to ask a voter if they are citizens!

OMG asking proof of citizenship is considered intimidation😂 California is a f**king joke @AlexPadilla4CA WROTE THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/mmmyQpM1cv — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 4, 2018

THE CORRUPT SECRETARY OF STATE

The shady secretary of state, open borders Padilla, responded snidely to Ryan’s concerns about the extraordinary election results in California. Weeks after Republicans won their elections, thousands of votes were turned in, handing the elections to Democrats. Young Kim was the most extreme case. Kim was ahead by 8,000 votes and lost two weeks later. Ryan said it was “bizarre”.

They just keep handing in ballots until they win.

The arrogant Mr. Padilla responded to Ryan’s concerns. “It is bizarre that Paul Ryan cannot grasp basic voting rights protections. It shouldn’t ‘defy logic’ that elections officials are meticulous in counting every eligible ballot. California works to ensure every ballot is counted properly and every ballot is accounted for. In the most populous state in the nation — and the state with the largest number of registered voters — that takes time.” [They also have everyone registered automatically when they acquire or renew driver’s licenses including illegal aliens who are not sorted out.]

This is the key statement:

“In California,” he continued, “we believe in an inclusive and accessible democracy [It’s not a DEMOCRACY, it’s a REPUBLIC]. We provide voters as many opportunities as possible to cast their ballots. That is why we have no excuse vote by mail, automatic voter registration, same-day registration, and early voting. These reforms helped drive California’s historic registration and 30-year high in midterm turnout. I stand with the thousands of elections officials and volunteers throughout the state who continue to work around the clock to ensure the accuracy and integrity of our elections.”

They are ensuring voter fraud.

The amazing Rosie’s Memos exposed this fraud and you can follow the threads for more information:

🗳⚠️Lets talk about Sacramento voting because it’s insane. Stumbled across this Voters Choice Act Counties ballot type count 67,417 dropped off 150k returned? Turns out this was the banner year that EVERYONE is mailed a ballot and you can vote anywhere #CitizenAudit pic.twitter.com/oEZ68oGbQ9 — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 4, 2018

The map on the left shows all these magical ballot sanctuaries and the map on the right are the districts that voted in unprecedented numbers for Gavin Newsom🧐 It’s a voting miracle. @DHSgov @ODNIgov #VoterFraud Turnout hit a record high.. pic.twitter.com/JfiLPCSlqC — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 4, 2018

It’s stunning really how the turnout falls in line isn’t it? Now Sacramento has been heavily Democrat for some time so it’s not as if Republicans were meant to win here BUT it’s an area ripe for fraud and it’s our Capitol🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HLXC8o5KaC — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 4, 2018