Ryan’s ‘Gang of 8’ Amnesty First–Border Wall Later Bill

The Ryan amnesty plan will grant, like the Gang of 8 bill, an immediate and permanent amnesty to at least 1.8 million illegal aliens with only promises of future enforcement. That number could rise if the Soros-funded Migration Policy Institute is accurate. It could be the largest mass amnesty in U.S. history.

DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, will be called ‘contingent immigrant’.

WHO QUALIFIES

The alien must be physically present in the U.S. on the date of application as a noncontingent immigrant.

Must have been physically present in the U.S. on June 15, 2007 and was younger than 16 years of age at the time.

The alien must be of good moral character.

Must be under 31 years of age on June 15, 2012

Most news reports estimated that the DACA program shields 700,000 to 800,000 illegal immigrants who came to the USA as children. That number is now 1.8 million. But according to a group called the Migration Policy Institute, there may actually be as many as 3.6-million illegals who were brought to the United States when they were minors and who will qualify.

People coming in now with children will claim they qualify and when you are running millions through, the scrutiny becomes superficial at best.

This looks similar to the plan Ronald Reagan fell for in 1986. He approved 400,000 farm workers and the numbers rose to 2.7 million because there was no cap. Many received their amnesty fraudulently. It turned the red state of California blue.

As for the proposal itself, it has flaws. The bill:

Doesn’t permanently reduce legal immigration for at least 30 years.

Doesn’t include an E-Verify mandate.

Leaves most chain migration intact, allowing parents of DACA recipients to receive green cards once DACA recipients become citizens.

Fails to withhold funding from sanctuary jurisdictions.

Appropriates $25 billion for border security, but if the money is rescinded by a future Congress, illegal aliens keep their amnesty.

Parents of U.S. citizens will also be given green cards. It includes others not included as DACA.

And about that merit-based system: Only amnestied illegal aliens and adult children of long-time guest-workers would be eligible for the merit-based green cards (estimated to be 75,000). Once they receive green cards, the merit-based system goes away. Beginning in 2025, the government would issue 78,400 green cards each year through the merit-based system until everyone eligible has received a green card.

THE PRESIDENT SAYS IT’S A GO

After President Trump said on Fox & Friends he would not support the Ryan plan, the White House said he does support the Goodlatte bill and the House leadership bill.

“The President fully supports both the Goodlatte bill and the House leadership bill,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told reporters in a statement.

IT INCREASES ANCHOR BABIES ON WELFARE

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has noted that an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens will spur increased welfare usage by anchor babies, as amnestied parents of those citizen children are more likely to enroll their kids in federal welfare programs if they, themselves, are legal residents rather than illegal aliens.

HOW IT AFFECTS THE ELECTORAL MAJORITY

The Soros Leftist Movement Swings on Illegals

A letter sent by Jennifer Palmieri on behalf of The Center for American Progress claims DACA is necessary for Democrats’ future electoral success. Progressives, aka Socialists and Communists, have made it clear they want a permanent electoral majority.

Democrats admit that DREAMers are a “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.” That is according to the leaked memo obtained recently by the Daily Caller News Foundation. In the memo co-authored by Clinton’s former communications director, the leftist organization Center For American Progress Action Fund calls preservation of DACA a “moral imperative.”

“The fight to protect Dreamers is not only a moral imperative, it is also a critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success,” the memo states. “… If Democrats don’t try to do everything in their power to defend Dreamers, that will jeopardize Democrats’ electoral chances in 2018 and beyond. In short, the next few weeks will tell us a lot about the Democratic Party and its long-term electoral prospects.”