S.D. Gov Kristi Noem and Family Have SSNs

Leaked by J6 Committee!

By Mark Schwendau

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has her attorneys demanding answers on how federal agencies allowed her personal information to become public in the aftermath of record releases from the Jan. 6 committee, as well as how these agencies plan to combat the potential results of these leaks.

“My lawyers have asked the @WhiteHouse, the @USNatArchives, and @BennieGThompson which of them is responsible for leaking the Social Security Numbers of me, my husband, my three kids, and my son-in-law.” Noem tweeted Friday evening following the leak of her and her family members’ private information. “What specific measures and remedies will be taken to protect our identities?”

The very night before Noem was to take her oath of office for her second term, she learned her Social Security Number and those of some of her immediate family were leaked by the Jan. 6 committee.

Nearly 2,000 Social Security Numbers (SSNs) were among the hundreds of other records posted online by the J6 committee laying out the timeline of the events leading up to the storming of the Capitol. Social Security Numbers were associated with visitors to the White House in December of 2020. The list included several high-profile Republicans.

That leak included Noem along with family members which included her husband, three children, and son-in-law, who according to the White House logs, visited the outgoing President Donald Trump on Dec. 14, 2020. Noem shared that her visit was in an “official capacity.”

Noem’s legal team has issued a letter demanding more information about how the breach occurred.

“The National Archives produced these visitors logs, which then became exhibits during the January 6 Committee hearing. Prior to being published as exhibits, the law required that Protected Personal Information be redacted from the visitor logs, but that was not done.” Noem’s legal team, Woods and Fuller, wrote in a letter to the U.S. Government Publishing Office, The National Archives and Records Administration, and the Chair of the Jan. 6 Special Committee. Also included were The White House, Government Publishing Office, and National Archives.

The letter noted Noem’s family is “now at a very high risk of identity theft and being personally compromised due to the failure to redact the social security numbers and make the same available to the public.”

The letter also argues that the publishing of this information is a violation of the Privacy Act of 1974 and left open the possibility of further legal actions. Noem’s lawyers attached a Jan. 13, 2023, deadline for a response from the addressed parties.

Other high-profile individuals victims of this leak included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R), former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

CONCLUSION:

All of these victims of these Privacy Act violations should civilly sue those responsible for the release of their personal information as well as seek criminal prosecution by the US Attorney’s Office. Those responsible for these leaks are also subject to civil penalties through this act regardless of intent.

Noem and the other victims should sue the members of the J6 committee personally. The future damage done by this criminal or negligent act could easily run into many millions of dollars. These Democrats and RINOs cannot hide behind a cloak of “official capacity.” Official duties never involve committing a crime. Releasing this information was a crime, and these J6 committee members are all personally responsible and should pay for it.

There were protocols and procedures to protect such information from being released public which they obviously disregarded; that’s criminal negligence. The social security numbers, home addresses, and personal phone and email addresses for each of the January 6th Committee members should be published, given the absence of any justice thanks to the FBI and DOJ being in the back pockets of the DNC. After all, fair is fair.

This privacy breach couldn’t have been anything other than intentional, designed to intimidate anyone who challenges the regime. Don’t think for a second this was accidental. That kangaroo J6 Committee’s sole purpose was to criminalize Donald J. Trump’s actions that day such that he can never return to the office. Since he was denied due process, that entire episode of American history is now null and void, leaving the taxpayers on the hook for more millions of dollars in a bogus investigation and Capitol Hill hearing.

If this turns out to be yet another incident of Democrats and RINOs committing a crime knowing they won’t get caught, or if they do get caught, there will face no consequences, brace yourselves for a revolution and/or second civil war. America is reaching its breaking point!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

