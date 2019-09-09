Sad News! Todd Palin Files for Divorce from Sarah Citing Irreconcilable Differences

This is sad news.

According to Anchorage Daily News Todd Palin, age 55, filed for divorce from former Alaska governor and one-time vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, his wife of 31 years, citing irreconcilable differences.

They were married in 1988 and were high school sweethearts who eloped after graduation.

Anchorage attorney Kimberlee Colbo is representing Todd Palin in the divorce. In a filing, Colbo said she would ask the court to designate the divorce confidential as it moves forward.

Todd Palin filed the docs last Friday in Alaska’s Anchorage Superior Court, where he asked a judge to dissolve his marriage. They have five children together and Todd asked for joint legal custody of their only minor child, Trig, age 11, who has Down Syndrome.

Sarah Palin, 55, was elected Governor of Alaska for 3 years in 2006. She was a one-time Vice Presidential hopeful alongside Sen. John McCain and is reportedly worth around $12 million. That’s on top of whatever Todd’s worth. Todd Palin is a commercial fisherman, snow machine racer and oil field worker.

The couple went through a lot together, tormented by the left, stalked by one leftist, her daughter had troubled marriages. The leftists tormenting them and attacking their reputations didn’t help.

Todd and Sarah’s oldest son, Track, who allegedly has PTSD, has been arrested three times in approximately three years for domestic violence-related charges. In 2017, one such charge came after Sarah called the authorities to report that her son was behaving strangely, The Washington Post reports.

When the police arrived, Todd had a head wound and facial cuts. Track said his father pointed a gun at him when he arrived and he grabbed the gun, they fought.

According to the blogger who uncovered the filing, Craig Medred, rumors of divorce have swirled around for a long time. According to several Alaskan web sites,” PEOPLE magazine a decade ago reported alleged “extramarital affairs on both sides and an impending divorce.” At the time, Sarah Palin said she was thinking of moving her family to Montana.

Both parties denied the rumors.

The blogger Medred wasn’t sure the filing was for the couple although all the details and the initials, which included the correct initials for their middle names, were accurate. They could also be identified through their 11-year old son. Most outlets are now confirming the report.

Sarah talked about getting back into politics after her youngest daughter’s recent high school graduation.