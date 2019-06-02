Sadiq Khan calls Trump a 20th-century fascist, a dangerous global threat

Sadiq Khan is angry that Trump is coming for a state visit and the red carpet will be rolled out for him. He called the President a 20th-century fascist. Ironically, he is the one who wants to ban heads of State he disagrees with on policy issues.

Khan is also a friend to terrorists.

Writing in the Observer, Khan stated hysterically, “President Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat.”

“The far right is on the rise around the world, threatening our hard-won rights and freedoms and the values that have defined our liberal, democratic societies for more than 70 years,” he said.

Anyone to the right of him is “far right.” If you are on the right, you are far right.

He continued, “This is a man who also tried to exploit Londoners’ fears following a horrific terrorist attack on our city, amplified the tweets of a British far-right racist group, denounced as fake news the robust scientific evidence warning of the dangers of climate change.”

“And is now trying to interfere shamelessly in the Conservative party leadership race by backing Boris Johnson because he believes it would enable him to gain an ally in Number 10 for his divisive agenda,” he concluded.

Speaking to the BBC shortly afterward, Sadiq Khan said: ‘Look it was Donald Trump that began this by saying his blanket ban on Muslims would make an exception for me as Mayor of London. He knows that was sarcasm and he also knows there was no blanket ban on Muslims.

A glimpse into the future of London under Sadiq Khan. Hurls vile insults at the Office of the President of the United States and lectures on Britishness I am British. But this is not my capital city. pic.twitter.com/a5mKT6i3d5 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) June 2, 2019