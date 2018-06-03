Sally Yates Framed Mike Flynn, Get a Lawyer Sally

Nick Short tweeted some of the twenty pages of a confidential letter sent from Trump’s lawyers to Robert Mueller in January and leaked to the NY Times this weekend. The letter was intended to highlight the reasons Mueller did not need to subpoena President Trump.
One section in particular is very concerning.
In it, it quickly becomes clear that Sally Yates was told Michael Flynn did not lie and that was further confirmed by James Comey. Yet then-deputy attorney general Yates told the White House there were concerns that Flynn made false representations and would be subject to blackmail.
She also told the White House they could take action against Flynn and acknowledge he was surveilled. That also means there was likely no investigation as Flynn had said twice. In fact, he was told he would not be charged.
There was no reason to believe Flynn was guilty of anything or would be charged, yet Yates told the White House to take action.
Confidential letter sent by President Trump’s lawyers to Mueller on Jan. 29, 2018…somehow “obtained” by NYT…and more information regarding Flynn. https://t.co/o9uPMraQNd pic.twitter.com/EkzUu4LE1J
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) June 2, 2018
[…] http://www.independentsentinel.com – 3 Jun 18 […]
This is great reporting I have not seen anywhere else. I’m confused about the timeline. Was Yates the acting AG at the time? It seems that once Sessions betrayed the USA, and Rosenstein set up the illegitimate operaton, Yates went into full predator mode and cooperated with Mueller on victimizing Flynn.
One of my favorite phrases, “Never get in a mud fight with a pig. You both get dirty and the pig loves it.”
Pretty much the way of politics and the Deep State within the local, state, and national government.
WASS-OYS (We Are So Screwed-Oh, Ye Suckers)