Samantha Bee holds a hatefest trashing Sarah Sanders, Trump, Tucker

Hate mongering ‘comedian’ and commentator Samantha Bee insulted White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, the President, and even Tucker Carlson.

The host of ‘Full Frontal’ portrayed Mrs. Sanders as a robot during her mock version of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

We know lines have been crossed at Nerd Proms past, but tonight we have @huck_a_bot to keep things civil. #NotTheWHCD pic.twitter.com/lv78P9LRU2 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 28, 2019

Prominent journalists and politicians joined the event titled, ‘Not the White House Correspondents Dinner.’ The President was roasted. Those are the prominent UNBIASED journalists who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

How original. They just keep spreading the hate.

The President has declined attending the real dinner, the “nerd prom”, especially after ‘comedian’ Michelle Wolf made a mockery of it with hate aimed at Sarah Sanders, insulting her appearance.

Playing on Wolf’s hateful comments, Bee said that Sanders on the inside, was “as hideous as a pinworm on an anus.”

Is that supposed to be funny? She’s just another not-very-clever hater.

Her invitation was filled with lies.

It’s almost time for #NotTheWHCD! Tune in @RealDonaldTrump. There’s nothing to be afraid of. pic.twitter.com/RG0hQCW9BZ — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 28, 2019

SHE HAD NO END OF NASTY UNFUNNY JOKES

Bee mocked the president for sitting out Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, choosing to attend a political rally instead. “Tonight, I want to focus on what a fucking coward he is,” she told the equally weird crowd applauding her at DAR Constitution Hall. “Imagine being the most powerful man in the world and you can’t listen to a comedian razz you for five minutes?”

She rattled off a list of people who are braver than the president, including liar Christine Blasey Ford, generating one of the night’s biggest applauses.

At the end of the taping, which will air during the dinner, Bee brought on actor Robert De Niro, who called the president an “unrepentant, lying scum bag.” He needed a teleprompter from that. Is his brain a little aged and muddled?

She addressed the president directly, “on the off chance he’s watching our show because Tucker Carlson ran out of racism or something.”

Carlson’s colleague, news anchor Shepard Smith, was dubbed “The Loneliest Boy at Fox News.”

“A number of people in this room received bomb threats from a man inspired by Donald Trump,” she lied to the journalists in the crowd. “Thank you for holding the president and all of us accountable.”

Bee, like most of the TV comedians are not comedians. She is a far-left, anti-right commentator spreading the hate.

We don’t know about you, but we’re sick of the hate while they claim we’re the haters.