Samantha Power’s Brutal Emails Point to Political Motivations for Unmaskings

Documents unearthed by an American Center for Law and Justice lawsuit, a conservative organization run by Jay Sekulow, show that Samantha Power, then U.N. ambassador, used government emails to trash Trump. She also emailed efforts to damage the President in the press and tie him to a burgeoning Russia ‘scandal.’

Investigative reporter John Solomon summarized the Power emails at The Hill. The emails were negative during the primaries but they were brutal after the election.

Power and her email buddies were brutal.

“I am discouraged and frightened. Electing a right-wing president is something, but such a morally repugnant bully!” read a Nov. 14, 2016, email to Power from a sender whose name the State Department redacted for privacy reasons. The email referred to former Trump strategist Stephen Bannon as “an avowed racist” and predicted, “The worst is coming.”

Power and her buddy didn’t give a thought to using government email for these transmissions.

She wrote about the President’s “lack of understanding of history” in one email. When the President said he would withdraw from the nonsensical global climate deal, she emailed a colleague: “Lord help us all.”

Then came the really concerning information.

In her final days in office, she directed her efforts to counter the incoming President’s agenda and blow up the narrative that the President will be dangerously soft on Russia matters and merciless on immigrants.

When Jorge Ramos, news anchor for the Spanish-language network Univision, floated an idea for an exit interview, Power suggested her anguish at seeing Democrats lose the election was receding the more she watched Trump in action.

“If we do something, we will make it good,” Power wrote Ramos. “PTSD in retreat — Trump has vanquished it.”

Power and her staff brainstormed a possible CBS ’60 Minutes’ interview during Trump’s transition. They wanted to shame the President. They considered using the Syrian refugee crisis to embarrass him on the issue of his immigration stance.