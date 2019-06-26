Samantha Power’s Brutal Emails Point to Political Motivations for Unmaskings

Documents unearthed by an American Center for Law and Justice lawsuit, a conservative organization run by Jay Sekulow, show that Samantha Power, then U.N. ambassador, used government emails to trash Trump. She also emailed efforts to damage the President in the press and tie him to a burgeoning Russia ‘scandal.’
Investigative reporter John Solomon summarized the Power emails at The Hill. The emails were negative during the primaries but they were brutal after the election.
Power and her email buddies were brutal.
“I am discouraged and frightened. Electing a right-wing president is something, but such a morally repugnant bully!” read a Nov. 14, 2016, email to Power from a sender whose name the State Department redacted for privacy reasons. The email referred to former Trump strategist Stephen Bannon as “an avowed racist” and predicted, “The worst is coming.”
Power and her buddy didn’t give a thought to using government email for these transmissions.
She wrote about the President’s “lack of understanding of history” in one email. When the President said he would withdraw from the nonsensical global climate deal, she emailed a colleague: “Lord help us all.”
Then came the really concerning information.
In her final days in office, she directed her efforts to counter the incoming President’s agenda and blow up the narrative that the President will be dangerously soft on Russia matters and merciless on immigrants.
When Jorge Ramos, news anchor for the Spanish-language network Univision, floated an idea for an exit interview, Power suggested her anguish at seeing Democrats lose the election was receding the more she watched Trump in action.
“If we do something, we will make it good,” Power wrote Ramos. “PTSD in retreat — Trump has vanquished it.”
Power and her staff brainstormed a possible CBS ’60 Minutes’ interview during Trump’s transition. They wanted to shame the President. They considered using the Syrian refugee crisis to embarrass him on the issue of his immigration stance.
It went on and on. Republican supporters of the President saw this as political panic showing ‘the fix is in’ against the President before the President was even sworn into office.
Power’s emails also show she was attempting to turn the burgeoning Russia scandal against the President.
For example, when a reporter emailed that he was working on a story advancing the Trump-Russia collusion theory, she asked Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser, Ben Rhodes, to assist. “Sounds serious. Can you follow up, Ben?” she emailed.
And on Jan. 17, 2017, three days before she and Obama left office, Power worked into the wee hours of the morning to make her final speech, one that would warn Trump might have the wrong formula for addressing Russia aggression.
“Trump’s interviews over the weekend with the foreign press questioning R sanctions and the value of NATO will be helpful for relevance of speech,” Steinberg wrote Power.
Her U.N. job did not have regular intelligence-gathering responsibilities, yet hundreds of Americans were unmasked in her name in 2016. She averaged more than one American name per day.
She claimed she did not make the requests for many of the unmaskings. So who did? Investigations on why these took place still continue.
They are looking to find out if any led to damaging leaks such as the January 2017 publication of secret intercepts between Russia’s ambassador and then-Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn.
Power’s contempt for Trump in her emails suggests the possibility of a political motive for unmaskings.
Power’s obvious anti-Trump predisposition in the emails raises questions about a political motive for the unmaskings done under her authority, several congressional investigators told Mr. Solomon.