San Fran DA, spawn of terrorists, won’t prosecute a lot of crimes

Chesa Boudin, poop city’s incoming district attorney, pledged during the campaign not to prosecute public urination and other quality-of-life crimes.

“We will not prosecute cases involving quality-of-life crimes. Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted,” Boudin vowed in response to an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) questionnaire during the campaign, Daily Caller reported.

The man is ignoring the rights of others who will be negatively impacted by those crimes.

He plans to have neighborhood courts, and he’s not big on bail.

The hard-left DA, won’t enforce the law and boldly slammed the police union for ardently supporting his opponent in the race.

He said he won’t seek revenge. How nice of him. While he won’t seek vengeance, he’ll just make their job far more difficult.

The hardened spawn of terrorists said the police union “is really disconnected from the values of San Francisco voters.”

That’s so big of him, being a DA and all.

.@chesaboudin won the San Francisco district attorney race despite the police union spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on “dishonest and racist” ads against him. His victory shows “the police union is really disconnected from the values of San Francisco voters,” he says. pic.twitter.com/6Mg8N2JYoZ — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) November 12, 2019

HIS UPBRINGING

Chesa Boudin’s parents were members of the far-left Weather Underground and were convicted of murdering two police officers and a security guard during a famous Brink’s heist. He was turned over to terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn as a child and they raised him. They are self-described communists. Chesa was Hugo Chávez’s translator and confidante.

Listen to the BS in the next clip, keeping in mind that his parents are murderers and thieves.[His name – ‘Chesa’ – is written in Chinese on his Twitter page, probably because he likes Red China, but we are just guessing.]

He says the police union is disconnected from the voters’ values. If so, that means the voters in San Fran are all communists.

For decades I’ve been visiting my own parents in prison and fighting for criminal justice reform. That’s why I’m running for district attorney, to make sure the system works for all of us, not just the rich & powerful. Please watch our new video and join our movement. pic.twitter.com/gjLgW3vfn8 — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) October 16, 2019