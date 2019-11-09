San Fran public official screams “F***” the police union in unhinged rant

The Police Officers Association spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on ads opposing progressive district attorney candidate and communist Chesa Boudin, and when Boudin won, her supporters chanted at an election night party, “Fuck the POA.”

“I got just one thing to say: Fuck the POA,” ranted the unhinged Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer, followed by chants from the equally disturbing audience.

San Francisco Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer denounced the 2,000-member police union with her middle fingers raised.

At one point during the evening celebration, Fewer took to the stage with her middle fingers raised and screamed out epithets.

“Hey, so I just got one thing to say, which is ‘f–k the POA,’” Fewer shouted, according to the San Francisco Examiner. “San Francisco, this is what we get when we throw the f–k down. This is the city where we elect a public defender to be our district attorney. What we start here, the nation follows. So, look out.”

The San Francisco Police Officers’ Association sent her a letter. addressing her “repugnant” and “unhinged attack” against those who “already perform a dangerous job.” President Tony Montoya wrote, “Last night you made our officer’s job more dangerous.”

He called her comments “hate-filled and her behavior “unstable.”

“When you lead a profane verbal attack on the SFPOA, you are in fact attacking San Francisco’s police officers,” he declared. “You should be ashamed, and you owe every hardworking member of the SFPOA an apology.”

He also suggested she attend “implicit bias” training over her obvious hatred of police.

FEWER APOLOGIZES — SORT OF

Fewer released an open letter to the city’s police force on Wednesday, alleging that her “f–k the POA” chant had been “construed as an insult and an attack.”

She argued that she was specifically targeting the leadership of the POA, and denied having any ill will towards the 2,000 officers who actually make up the union membership.

“I am sorry for any offense that my comments may have caused,” Fewer said, speaking only to the officers in her non-apology apology.

Whatever you think of unions, this woman is out of line.

CHESA BOUDIN, THE COUNTRY’S MOST TOXIC CANDIDATE FOR DA

Boudin is the former shill/translator for the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez. Open borders Boudin plans to subsidize “universal legal representation” for illegal immigrants facing deportation.

Marxist Boudin also plans to enlarge the sanctuary city’s big heart for the homeless, drug abusers, illegal immigrants, gangsters, vandals, thieves, recidivist criminals, and cop-haters.

Chesa Boudin is the child of domestic terrorist and criminal Kathy Boudin who was raised by communists Bill Ayers and his criminal wife Bernadine Dorhn. Her mother turned the child over to them while she served out her lengthy prison sentence. The Ayers had better lawyers and escaped punishment for their crimes.

Boudin wants the criminals out of jail, whether they deserve it or not. This won’t go well for the already beleaguered city.

THE LETTER