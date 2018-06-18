A recent report from the Public Policy Institute of California claims that abandoning quality of life laws has not affected crime rates. But it’s not true. The Institute is funded by numerous leftist philanthropy groups including Tom Steyer, the uber-left California Endowment, and the leftist James Irvine Foundation. They buy these results.

The truth is homelessness is rampant, every street has filth and, out of 153 blocks surveyed, 96 blocks were found to have human feces.

In cities all across California, we see anarchy as police are told to not enforce laws against homelessness; public exposure, urination, defaction; drivers running stop signs and signals; excessive speeding; off-leash dogs, public intoxication and shooting up; loitering and obstructing sidewalks; petty theft, burglaries and property crimes.

The same thing is going on in New York City under the Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio aka Warren Wilhelm. In California, it was sole to people as a safe neighborhoods law but there is a movement to repeal it, Canada Free Press reports.

In New York City, we are beginning to see the damage in the filth and homelessness in train stations, depots and on the streets.

Progressives are taking over and destroying California. They believe in sanctuaries for illegal aliens, the homeless, and addicts. They even set up places for addicts to shoot up although the addicts seem happy to do it in the streets. It’s getting dirtier and scarier so that even tourists have noticed.

San Francisco has a “worsening underbelly”, SFGate reports, and it’s encouraged the President of S.F. Travel, the city’s visitor’s bureau, to start letting people know what is actually going on.

People injecting themselves with drugs in broad daylight, their dirty needles and other garbage strewn on the sidewalks. Tent camps. Human feces. The threatening behavior of some people who appear either mentally ill or high. Petty theft.

“The streets are filthy. There’s trash everywhere. It’s disgusting,” D’Alessandro said, adding he’s traveled the world, and San Francisco stands out for the wrong reasons. “I’ve never seen any other city like this — the homelessness, dirty streets, drug use on the streets, smash-and-grabs.

The man who promotes tourism for his beloves city of San Francisco said this:

“We can’t be quiet anymore,” D’Alessandro said. “We’ve got such a glorious history, such a beautiful setting, and the fact is, we’re letting it all slip away into this quality of life now that is not good for anybody. We’ve become complacent, and I think we’ve taken this as a kind of new normal, and it’s not. It’s wrong, and we have to do something about it.”

The tourists are starting to notice. Some find it frightening. There is filth on every block, 96 had human feces. There is a doubling of homelessness, with a quarter of the country’s homelss in California.

Listen to the true facts of crime on this clip:

One tourist posted on Reddit asking, “Is this normal or am I in a ‘bad part of town’. Just walked past numerous homeless off their faces, screaming and running all over the sidewalk near Twitter HQ and then a murder scene. Wife is scared to leave hotel now.

Tourists visiting San Francisco question if they’re in ‘bad side of town’ “I’ve never seen any other city like this — the homelessness, dirty streets, drug use on the streets, smash-and-grabs”…liberals”.

This is what the Democratic Socialist Party wants for all of us throughout the entire country. They want to turn us into a Third World “****hole.”

