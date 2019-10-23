Sanctimonious Ilhan Omar Responds to GOP Storming of the Schiff SCIF

Earlier today, we reported that Republicans invaded the democrat super-secret hearings in their underground bunker. Led by Reps. Matt Gaetz and Andy Biggs, the Freedom Caucus ‘stormed’ the Democratic Star Chamber. More than 30 congressmen showed up.

Why weren’t all the Republicans there?

Rep. Ilhan Omar shared a video of the rebellion of the event, originally posted by the hard-left Soros-funded activist group, MoveOn. In posting the video, MoveOn had declared, “We have rampant lawlessness in the White House and it’s now spilled over to the chambers of Congress with Trump’s Republican defenders breaking rules and norms like they were written with pencil on a barroom napkin.”

They should talk about the Star Chamber the Democrats have going. That’s the lawlessness but the hard-left always blames opponents for doing what they are actually doing.

In a hit against President Trump, holier-than-thou, potential-floozy, Omar tweeted in response, ”When you follow in the path of your father, you learn to walk like him.” ~ Ghanian Proverb”

“When you follow in the path of your father, you learn to walk like him.” ~ Ghanian Proverb https://t.co/76ATJXFx0x — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 23, 2019

It has gotten quite heated and Republicans are demanding transparency. They are the only Republicans fighting back.

When they entered the room, creepy Adam Schiff left the room with the disgruntled State Department employee who was to testify today.

Rep. Andy Biggs spoke out against the secretive meetings. He tweeted, ALL Americans should be outraged at the secrecy by which Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi are conducting their unauthorized impeachment inquisition of @realDonaldTrump. Everyone should stand for truth, transparency, and due process. That’s why I’m storming Schiff’s SCIF.

ALL Americans should be outraged at the secrecy by which Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi are conducting their unauthorized impeachment inquisition of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. Everyone should stand for truth, transparency, and due process. That’s why I’m storming Schiff’s SCIF. pic.twitter.com/YQJY9E1e0F — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 23, 2019

“Is it too much to ask for this process to be fair and not ramrodded down the throats of the American citizens who elected this president?” Mo Brooks asked.

“We demand open proceedings…” he continued.

.@RepMoBrooks: “What the Socialist Democrats seek to do today is to thwart, to disregard, to repudiate the votes of 60 million Americans in the 2016 elections.” “We demand open proceedings; the American people deserve nothing less.” pic.twitter.com/dKBoptRO4T — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) October 23, 2019

Matt Gaetz also demanded a transparent meeting.

They had Chick-fil-a for lunch. Yay!

BREAKING: House GOP members who stormed the SCIF with Matt Gaetz are now ordering Chick-fil-A to be delivered to the committee room for their lunch — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 23, 2019

They also ordered pizza.

ADAM SCHIFF THREATENS THE GOP

Adam Schiff is threatening them with ethics violations. Reps. Byrne and Gohmert ended up screaming at the fascist Schiff.

Adam Schiff just SHUT DOWN his secret underground impeachment hearing after I led a group of Republicans into the room. Now he’s threatening me with an Ethics complaint! I’m on the Armed Services Cmte but being blocked from the Dept. Asst. SecDef’s testimony. This is a SHAM! pic.twitter.com/6qUMerxENC — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) October 23, 2019

Earlier upon our arrival, Schiff grabbed the witness, Laura Cooper, and left. Cooper is a Pentagon official and is subject to oversight by Armed Services Committee. Yet, Schiff is not allowing Armed Services Committee Members to question her! (2/3) https://t.co/qZLahsY654 — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) October 23, 2019

The conservatives walked into hearing room with their electronics, Connolly said, which is prohibited in the room. Mike Conaway of Texas collected the electronics. Laura Cooper testimony has been delayed because of the disruption; Schiff is consulting with the sergeant of arms. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 23, 2019

“This is an unbelievable time in our history. There is nothing more important than elective office. It’s something that was discussed in the Declaration of Independence, and yet we have an attempted coup taking place …” https://t.co/f3EsYYdpbQ #StopTheSchiffShow — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) October 23, 2019