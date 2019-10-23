Sanctimonious Ilhan Omar Responds to GOP Storming of the Schiff SCIF

Earlier today, we reported that Republicans invaded the democrat super-secret hearings in their underground bunker. Led by Reps. Matt Gaetz and Andy Biggs, the Freedom Caucus ‘stormed’ the Democratic Star Chamber. More than 30 congressmen showed up.

Why weren’t all the Republicans there?

Rep. Ilhan Omar shared a video of the rebellion of the event, originally posted by the hard-left Soros-funded activist group, MoveOn. In posting the video, MoveOn had declared, “We have rampant lawlessness in the White House and it’s now spilled over to the chambers of Congress with Trump’s Republican defenders breaking rules and norms like they were written with pencil on a barroom napkin.”

They should talk about the Star Chamber the Democrats have going. That’s the lawlessness but the hard-left always blames opponents for doing what they are actually doing.

In a hit against President Trump, holier-than-thou, potential-floozy, Omar tweeted in response, ”When you follow in the path of your father, you learn to walk like him.” ~ Ghanian Proverb”

It has gotten quite heated and Republicans are demanding transparency. They are the only Republicans fighting back.

When they entered the room, creepy Adam Schiff left the room with the disgruntled State Department employee who was to testify today.

Rep. Andy Biggs spoke out against the secretive meetings. He tweeted, ALL Americans should be outraged at the secrecy by which Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi are conducting their unauthorized impeachment inquisition of @realDonaldTrump. Everyone should stand for truth, transparency, and due process. That’s why I’m storming Schiff’s SCIF.

“Is it too much to ask for this process to be fair and not ramrodded down the throats of the American citizens who elected this president?” Mo Brooks asked.

“We demand open proceedings…” he continued.

Matt Gaetz also demanded a transparent meeting.

They had Chick-fil-a for lunch. Yay!

They also ordered pizza.

ADAM SCHIFF THREATENS THE GOP

Adam Schiff is threatening them with ethics violations. Reps. Byrne and Gohmert ended up screaming at the fascist Schiff.

