Sara Carter’s Blockbuster Report Could Expose the Framing of a President

What if the Trump dossier wasn’t Clinton opposition research? What if it is the “insurance policy”, the plan to oust President Trump?

Sara Carter’s explosive report about Department of Defense whistleblower, Adam Lovinger, became the topic of conversation for Rush Limbaugh yesterday. This case could blow up the Russia-Trump probe.

An attorney for the whistleblower has spoken to Hannity on his radio show. The Sentinel, The Washington Times, Free Beacon, Daily Caller have reported on his situation, and now Sara Carter has picked his case up and run with it.

RUSH LIMBAUGH DISCUSSES THE POSSIBLE FRAMING OF THE PRESIDENT

Mr. Lovinger, a Pentagon analyst, is exposing a long history of very questionable behavior on the part of FBI spy/informant Stefan Halper.

“Sara Carter is one of many people who works hard, develops sources, finds things out like this that the drive-by media studiously avoid and when these discoveries are made, they ignore them,” said Limbaugh.

Limbaugh continued: Mr. Lovinger had his security clearance taken away after he revealed that former professor Halper received about $1 million in taxpayer-funded money to write Defense Department foreign policy reports, according to his attorney, Sean Bigley.

“It turns out that Stefan Halper was one of the original culprits in all of this, FBI/ DOJ hoax or trumped up frame job of Donald Trump,” said Rush. “Halper is just another link from the Clinton campaign to the Russians in creating all of this phony….stuff on Trump, including the dossier. And because this Lovinger guy found out about it, he was stripped of his security clearance, given a make-work job, and basically shunned and none of what he reported on was acted on.”

Halper is a link between the Clinton campaign, Trump campaign workers, and the FBI, all involved potentially in creating a Russia conspiracy and a dossier.

The 73-year old Halper worked through several administrations developing U.S. government connections, especially in the intelligence community. It allowed him to give up his day job as a Cambridge professor.

Halper appears to also have significant ties to the Russian government, as well as sources connected directly to President Vladimir Putin.

He might be the entire key to the Russia-Trump-dossier fiasco.

People should also know that Mr. Bigley said he has the evidence to blow this Russia-Trump incident wide open.

Listen to Rush and read Sara Carter’s report here:

HALF A DOZEN FBI/DOJ OFFICIALS KNEW ABOUT THE DOSSIER

Bruce Ohr told the GOP investigators that about half-a-dozen FBI/DoJ officials knew about the dossier.

He gave them the list which he couldn’t name but he said Hannity has been on target.

There is another piece of the puzzle exposed and it concerns Christopher Steels, the ex-MI-6 Trump hater. Dossier author Christopher Steele worked as a subcontractor for Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch linked to Vladimir Putin, according to a new report. Steele also facilitated a meeting in September 2015 between Deripaska and DOJ official Bruce Ohr, according to The Hill. We know a little more about the relationship between Steele, Deripaska and the DoJ Deripaska’s law firm hired Steele’s private intelligence group, Orbis Business Intelligence, in 2012 to conduct research for Deripaska as part of a lawsuit against the billionaire, according to The Hill. The former MI6 officer had experience in Moscow. He facilitated a meeting in September 2015 between Deripaska and Ohr, the Justice Department official whose wife worked for Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that hired Steele to compile the dossier. FBI agents attended the meeting, which was aimed at getting Deripaska to provide information for organized crime investigations. Steele was focused on Deripaska, Putin’s good friend, getting a U.S. visa and messaged Bruce Ohr about it. Deripaska, however, provided a statement to The Hill denying any involvement in the dossier. “The latest reckless media chatter proposes that I had some unspecified involvement in the so-called dossier. Like most of the absurd fantasies and smears that ricochet across the internet, it is utterly false. I had absolutely nothing to do with this project, and I never had any knowledge of it until it was reported in the media and I certainly wasn’t involved in any activity related to it,” he told The Hill. Maybe so, but the incestuous relationship among all the Trump-hating people, including the Kremlin, who were involved in creating the dossier and disseminating it, is mind-boggling.