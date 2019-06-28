Sarah Sanders Leaves the White House with Grace

Sarah Sanders last day is Sunday but she is leaving today and will be missed. Her words upon leaving were very warm and positive. It is nice to hear loyal people instead of some of the opportunists who knock the President or his staff after having such a wonderful opportunity.

“Today I’ll walk out the gates of the White House for the last time as Press Secretary with my head held high,” Sanders tweeted Friday.

“It’s been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to work with President @realDonaldTrump and his amazing team the last three and a half years,” Sanders added.

She is very gracious and wise to see beyond all the abuse from the left to appreciate the opportunity to work in the White House.

Today I’ll walk out the gates of the White House for the last time as Press Secretary with my head held high. It’s been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to work with President @realDonaldTrump and his amazing team the last three and a half years. You’re the best…Thank you! pic.twitter.com/6H0uyMRtFX — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 28, 2019

We can still follow her on social media. She isn’t gone gone.

It’s been an incredible ride! Officially signing off. Follow me @SarahHuckabee, as well as my personal accounts on Facebook & Instagram-> pic.twitter.com/jl63mTwLYp — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 28, 2019