Sarah Sanders vs. Job-Killing, Failed Entrepreneur, Tax Dodger, AOC

Sarah Sanders, former White House press secretary, took on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over snarky comments the freshman congresswoman directed at Ivanka Trump. AOC tweeted that, “being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.”

Sanders said, “phone it in @AOC is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY.” She said President Trump and Ivanka have created “millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank you for reminding Americans every day why they elected Trump.”

Sarah was referencing Alexandria’s prominent role in scuttling Amazon’s plans to build a headquarters in Long Island City. The move was expected to generate 25,000 new highly paid tech workers in that area.

But, should this back and forth continue, Ms. Sanders can cite info likely to be even more personally embarrassing to the Socialist from New York. Scrubbed from Ocasio-Cortez’ fawning media resume’ is her history as a tax avoider and failed entrepreneur.

Ocasio-Cortez “founded” Brook Avenue Press in New York City. The company’s goal was to publish children’s books. The outfit was set up to “develop and identify stories and literature in urban areas like New York, specifically, communities like The Bronx,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a YouTube video posted in October 2011…” That was months before she filed incorporation papers for the company in July 2012.

AOC relied on a New York City subsidized program called the Sunshine Bronx Business Incubator which aimed at helping start-ups in that borough. AOC “was featured on the city’s website for the incubator, and The National Hispanic Institute named her a social entrepreneur in residence.”

Later, she’d gushed, “You see a huge return on your investment here. People pay $500 an hour for consulting that we get for free by the water cooler.”

Sadly, Alexandria’s “freebie” collaboration with “designers, artists, and authors that really know the urban story”, did not produce a single book from her publishing house.

What AOC’s foray into the free market did produce was a warrant served by New York State on July 6, 2017, notifying her she owed $1,870.36 in unpaid corporate taxes.

Talk about qualifications? It seems the only thing an economics degree from Boston College qualified Ms. Ocasio-Cortez for was, to become a tax dodger, failed entrepreneur, and job-killing congresswoman from deep blue New York City.