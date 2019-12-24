Saturday Shopping Sales Biggest in U.S. History! So, Let’s Impeach!

The stock market is soaring, jobs are plentiful, salaries are going up, minorities have jobs, and sales are record-setting — best in U.S. history!

So, why are we impeaching the President that has given us this economy during a near-recession in the EU? Why do Democrats want to reverse all he has done and are running on that? Why?

“Holiday shopping set records over the weekend, with Super Saturday sales reaching $34.4 billion, the biggest single-day in U.S. retail history, according to Customer Growth Partners.”

“Paced by the ‘Big Four’ mega-retailers — Walmart, Amazon, Costco, and Target — Super Saturday was boosted by the best traffic our team has seen in years,” said Craig Johnson, president of the retail research firm.

“Job growth and fatter wallets, along with stronger household finances, have put consumers in a buying mood this season, Johnson said. And more of them are shopping online. As retailers offer improved web platforms, online spending so far this season has accounted for 58% of sales growth from a year earlier,” he said.

This was reported by Bloomberg and they must have choked having to say it. They did add at the end of their post a caveat by the analyst that we have to see if this can be sustained. And they didn’t credit Trump naturally.

“Super Saturday’s results topped Black Friday’s $31.2 billion in sales by 10%. The next biggest shopping days were Dec. 14, with $28.1 billion, and Cyber Monday, with $19.1 billion,” Bloomberg reported.

“Even long-standing struggling department stores had their best weekend of the season,” the analyst said.

Sooo, where’s that recession Dems promised and what about the immediate tanking of the stock market the NY Times promised?