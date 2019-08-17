Saturday’s Portland Protests Might Become Very Violent

Antifa will counter the rally by the Patriot Prayer group today in Portland and they are promising violence. The Prayer group comes prepared. Police are understaffed and the mayor orders them to not enter the fray.

Defending Antifa

The woman in this first clip is defending Antifa attacking a peaceful rally and is obviously an Antifa member herself. The opposing group is called Patriot Prayer. They don’t appear to be Nazis or any of the things Antifa claims. In any case, Antifa should never be defended, but you won’t hear a word against them from the Democrats. They are Democrat brown shirts.

At yesterday’s Ted Wheeler PR event ahead of the 17 Aug protest, a speaker defended & rationalized the violent actions of antifa, & urged the city not to send police out in full force. The event was organized to show that Portland denounces violence. https://t.co/QiVD6AP0Kb pic.twitter.com/YBgLsRYuhD — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2019

The Rally Today Has the Potential for Extreme Violence

This flyer is spouting a complete lie. The Patriot Prayer group never attacks minorities. Some of their members and their leader are minorities.

Flyers are posted around Portland saying that “armed violent white supremacists” are here to target black, indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Latin American, immigrant, religious minorities, disabled, houseless & LGBTQ people. It calls for organizing “self defense” groups. pic.twitter.com/C9sYLhoHWH — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019



Andy Ngo is very concerned about violence at today’s rally and counter-protest. He says the rallies are getting more and more dangerous.

Tomorrow’s antifa vs. right-wing protests have the potential to be a powder keg. The event looms in the shadow of recent mass shootings by the antifa & far-right ideologues. Police seem to be at a breaking point. And there are people who want bloodshed. https://t.co/SMsaROLYGe pic.twitter.com/EolttVokUw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2019

THE JULY 13 ANTIFA ATTACK

Following is footage of the Antifa attack on the ICE facility on July 13 by armed Antifa thug Willem Van Spronsen. He was killed by law enforcement after he attacked the Tacoma ICE Detention facility with incendiary devices.