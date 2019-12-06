Saudi aviation student identified as mass shooter in Pensacola

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Update: Four people are now deceased.

The gunman who fired at innocent people on Friday, killing three, at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola in Florida is a student from Saudi Arabia. Investigators are looking to see if there are terror links.

The gunman was confronted by officers who took him out.

Two people died at the scene and one died in the hospital, Fox News is reporting. Seven others suffered injuries and are being treated., including two officers, one of whom was shot in the arm and the other in the knee. Both are expected to survive.

President Trump has offered his condolences:

A 22-year-old man, G. Romero, is responsible for a shooting in Pearl Harbor this week at the naval base. He fatally shot two and injured another.

