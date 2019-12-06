Saudi aviation student identified as mass shooter in Pensacola

Update: Four people are now deceased.

The gunman who fired at innocent people on Friday, killing three, at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola in Florida is a student from Saudi Arabia. Investigators are looking to see if there are terror links.

The gunman was confronted by officers who took him out.

Two people died at the scene and one died in the hospital, Fox News is reporting. Seven others suffered injuries and are being treated., including two officers, one of whom was shot in the arm and the other in the knee. Both are expected to survive.

NAS Pensacola is a huge source of pride for all of Northwest Florida. It is the home of naval aviation. It is the home of the Blue Angels. In our home, this is who we are. Thank you for keeping Pensacola in your hearts and in your prayers as we deal with this difficult day. pic.twitter.com/PcvS70GcQh — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 6, 2019

NAS Pensacola is on lockdown right now because of a reported active shooter on the base. Authorities say please stay away. This video is from a listener who saw police passing him on the highway. pic.twitter.com/GiW7tKsjso — Andrew McKay (@andrewmckay1620) December 6, 2019

Pray for those affected by this tragedy at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, FL. https://t.co/8WHtDerXM6 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 6, 2019

President Trump has offered his condolences:

Just received a full briefing on the tragic shooting at NAS Pensacola in Florida, and spoke to @GovRonDeSantis. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. We are continuing to monitor the situation as the investigation is ongoing. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

A 22-year-old man, G. Romero, is responsible for a shooting in Pearl Harbor this week at the naval base. He fatally shot two and injured another.