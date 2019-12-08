Saudis Come Into the USA As If They Were Canadians You Know

Saudis are treated as if they were Canadians and are not properly screened when they enter the United States. We don’t know how the Naval Air Station handles screenings, but this is a good time to review that Obama-era program for general admissions.

In March 2013, Saudis were made part of the trusted traveler program, in all likelihood, because of their oil.

The people who gave you 9/11 were suddenly allowed to travel with a “jump-to-the-front-of-the-line” VISA deal that is not available to members of the EU. The media missed this somehow.

In January, the Saudis were given the right to speedy pass entree to the USA but somehow the ever-vigilant lamestream media missed this.

Residents of Saudi Arabia were given easy access to the USA without full vetting. They no longer had to go through full border control.

Congress knew nothing about it.

Just so you know, Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest funders of terrorism, when they are not demeaning women and hanging gay people. Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that finds being gay is a crime punishable by death.

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER PAUL SPERRY BROUGHT THAT UP

The feds stopped tracking the stays of Saudi visitors here several years ago after the Saudi embassy, along with the terrorist front group Council on American-Islamic Relations, protested to the Obama White House and State Department.https://t.co/Stzbu5y5mM — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 8, 2019

The Obama administration’s “trusted traveler” program kicks the door open to thousands of young Saudi men who can now stay legally in the U.S. for five years on student and vocational visas. And they won’t be monitored while they’re here. https://t.co/Stzbu5y5mM — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 8, 2019

Thanks to a little-known Obama administration deal with Riyadh, Saudi visitors now go to the front of the line & skip normal Homeland Security inspections. And federal authorities now share background checking & other pre-screening duties with the Saudis.https://t.co/Stzbu5y5mM — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 8, 2019

Thanks to the Obama administration’s “Trusted Traveler” deal with Riyadh, Saudi immigrants now bypass the normal Customs screening process & proceed to Global Entry kiosks, where they receive a transaction receipt that directs them to baggage claim & exithttps://t.co/Stzbu5y5mM — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 8, 2019

Exclusive: Hillary Rubber-Stamped Visas for Record Number of Saudi Visitors Despite terrorism concerns, the former secretary of state doubled yearly Saudi entrants.https://t.co/Stzbu5y5mM — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 8, 2019