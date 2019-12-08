Saudis Come Into the USA As If They Were Canadians You Know

Saudis are treated as if they were Canadians and are not properly screened when they enter the United States. We don’t know how the Naval Air Station handles screenings, but this is a good time to review that Obama-era program for general admissions.

In March 2013, Saudis were made part of the trusted traveler program, in all likelihood, because of their oil.

The people who gave you 9/11 were suddenly allowed to travel with a “jump-to-the-front-of-the-line” VISA deal that is not available to members of the EU. The media missed this somehow.

In January, the Saudis were given the right to speedy pass entree to the USA but somehow the ever-vigilant lamestream media missed this.

Residents of Saudi Arabia were given easy access to the USA without full vetting. They no longer had to go through full border control.

Congress knew nothing about it.

Just so you know, Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest funders of terrorism, when they are not demeaning women and hanging gay people. Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that finds being gay is a crime punishable by death.

Watch:

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER PAUL SPERRY BROUGHT THAT UP

  • THE SAUDIS ARE NO FRIENDS OF USA.. THEY ARE TERRORISTS AS PROVEN BY 9/11 AND THE MOST RECENT TERRORIST ATTACK AT THE NAVAL BASE. SO WHY ARE THEY TRAINING HERE??? THEIR MOTIVE IS TO KILL AS MANY OF US POSSIBLE. DUH.. DOES NOT MAKE SENSE.

