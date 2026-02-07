Savannah Guthrie’s Husband Has a Connection to Epstein

Mike Feldman’s company and his partner are in the Epstein Files. It is interesting because Feldman is Savannah Guthrie’s husband. Savannah’s mother, of course, was kidnapped a week ago.

Savannah is a woman of the left and is tied to the Clintons. She was mentioned in the Epstein Files, but not in a concerning way. Savannah has also interviewed people like Bill Gates about appearing in the Epstein Files, giving them a forum to explain it away.

Her husband co-founded a consulting firm, the Glover Park Group.

The public affairs firm is based in DC, and during his tenure, Feldman helped the likes of Bill Clinton and Al Gore. He was Al Gore’s chief of staff.

Glover Park Group is mentioned in the documents linked to Epstein. One file mentions a communication involving Larry Summers, suggesting that Epstein speak to someone at the Glover Park Group. “He has helped Clinton and General Petraeus,” the document continues.

Notably, this is a passing mention, and it is unknown whether there was any further communication between Epstein and Feldman’s firm.

And to be fair, every one of any importance on the left appears to be in the Epstein Files. It doesn’t mean they are guilty of wrongdoing. Nonetheless, it shouldn’t be ignored since Savannah’s mother, age 84, was taken from the home, possibly for ransom. The ransom demand could be a distraction.

Mr. Feldman

Savannah’s husband, Mike Feldman, has a sketchy history as someone who helped cover up some of the Clintons’ less legitimate dealings. He founded the public relations consulting firm with Joe Lockhart, Bill Clinton’s White House Press Secretary. It is a firm with ulterior motives.

Feldman makes things disappear from the Internet.

After leaving the White House, Lockhart joined Glover Park Group, co-founded by Feldman. They sold properties to the Obamas. Feldman also helped General Petraeus.

Feldman was Vice President Al Gore’s chief of staff during the presidential campaign.

The Glover Park Group offers communications, government relations, corporate advocacy, and crisis management services. Feldman is a managing director at the firm; he developed and currently leads its entertainment and environmental practices. He helped the woman-abuser, Johnny Depp.

The Epstein Files prove two things. One, the D.C. swamp is one big, corrupt family of manipulators and power brokers, monopolizing communications to the public-at-large. Two, it could be a connection to the kidnapping. It is so odd that anyone would kidnap a sickly, 84-year-old woman who can hardly walk. There are so many easier snatches. Why this family? Obviously, it could be someone who worked at the home and heard her mention her wealthy daughter. It could be anything. Who knows? However, it should be looked into.

More importantly, we need to be aware of all the connections of some awful people who rule over us.

Larry Summers, Mike Feldman