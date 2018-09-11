Scarborough Trashed for His Vile 9/11 Op-Ed, Blames Trump Supporters

In July 2017, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough wrote about his decision to leave the Republican Party in an op-ed in The Washington Post, calling the GOP a “dying party that [he] can no longer defend.” It likely had more to do with his affair with far-left Mika.

Today, he decided to honor 9/11 victims by saying, “Trump is damaging the dream of America more than any terrorist attack ever could”. He was promoting a column he wrote one day before the 17th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people, Fox News reported.

This author lost people on 9/11 and he can go to Hell. He’s gone off the deep end.

The worthless host of Morning Joe wrote:

“Sixteen years of strategic missteps have been followed by the maniacal moves of a man who has savaged America’s vital alliances, provided comfort to hostile foreign powers, attacked our intelligence and military communities, and lent a sympathetic ear to neo-Nazis and white supremacists across the globe,” Scarborough wrote. “For those of us still believing that Islamic extremists hate America because of the freedoms we guarantee to all people, the gravest threat Trump poses to our national security is the damage done daily to America’s image.”

Aside from the fact that it’s all lies, how dare he put out this codswallop and compare it to the deaths of all those innocent people. Can you imagine hating so much that you would exploit the deaths of nearly 3,000 innocent people at the hands of terrorists?

The loser concluded his column by writing, “The question for voters this fall is whether their country will move beyond this troubled chapter in history or whether they will continue supporting a politician who has done more damage to the dream of America than any foreign adversary ever could.”

THE HATER RESPONDS

The jerk then walked it back by blaming Trump supporters!

The column was focused on 17 years of strategic missteps. The last paragraph became the sole focus of Trump supporters. On every other day of the year, I do not shy away from negative feedback from the right, the left or from Trump supporters. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 11, 2018

Scarborough was completely trashed on twitter

Joe you owe an apology to the 3000+ families who lost loved ones on this tragic day. Injecting politics today is disgraceful and only shows how irrelevant and deranged you’ve become. https://t.co/tFncxA5CQT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 11, 2018

This is sick. This is deranged. Joe Scarborough should hang his disturbed head in shame and he should resign from public life forever after this shameful analogy. This coward is an embarrassment to himself, his network, and anyone who claims him. https://t.co/RsBWg1Q8t5 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 11, 2018

I can’t believe this hatred for our President‼️Their hate is what’s dangerous. https://t.co/AmeePz9RXs — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) September 11, 2018

“Conservative strategist Chris Barron told Fox News that “shamelessly exploiting the death of 3,000 Americans in an attempt to do political damage to President Trump is a new low, even for Joe Scarborough.” https://t.co/qo3OLYJmU2 — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) September 11, 2018

Hack Joe Scarborough shamelessly says Trump is worse for the country than the 9/11 terrorists. Pathetic. https://t.co/9FcbVbmhf4 — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) September 11, 2018

As a nyc firefighter I detest every word you wrote! You will never understand what it’s like to lose 343 of your brothers in one day. U should truly be ashamed you wrote this — hammerhd (@jordan_jdids09) September 11, 2018