Scathing Indictment of Blasey-Ford & Media in a New Book

Christine Blasey Ford “completely scrubbed” her social media accounts shortly before coming forward with sexual assault allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

According to a new book, “Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court,” Christine Blasey Ford “deleted her social media profile weeks before she sent a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein detailing the allegation.”

The book, written by journalist Mollie Hemingway and lawyer Carrie Severino, said her posts “had been notable for its extreme antipathy to President Trump,” and her political views “ran decidedly to the left and were at variance with most of her family’s.”

Ford “regularly expressed hostility” toward Donald Trump and his administration, according to the authors.

They discussed it on The Ingraham Angle Wednesday.

The book claims that an unnamed CNN reporter pretended to be on a phone call when a massive gathering of women attempted to lobby swing-vote Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., to support Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Fox News reported.

The reporter feigned the phone call, authors Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino said, as hundreds of female Kavanaugh supporters visited Flake’s office at the end of 2018. Flake had been the center of controversy during that time, as he was one of the few Republicans hesitating to support Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

The authors interviewed over 100 sources and spoke to a lot of people at the White House.

The book explains that media outlets not only refused to report the truth about Blasey, who usually went by the name Blasey, not Ford, they also collaborated in trying to make Justice Kavanaugh look bad.

Outlets refused to cover a group of women visiting Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley’s, R-Iowa, office.

Kavanaugh’s team decided to have Kavanaugh and his wife sit down with Martha MacCallum because the media were defaming him around the clock. It was the first time a Supreme Court nominee sat for a television interview.