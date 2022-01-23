Scenes from the ANTI-MANDATE Rally

There were tens of thousands of peaceful protesters at today’s anti-mandate rally in DC. How long before they are called insurrectionists? And they are not anti-vaxxers. They are anti-mandate who believe in freedom and don’t support arbitrary government mandates.
Tens of thousands of patriotic American stand shoulder to shoulder at the “Defeat The Mandates” march and ROAR agains tyranny & fascism.
Listen to them roar. Chills. We will win
BREAKING: Massive anti-mandate protests happening now in Washington D.C. for the #DefeatTheMandates event. Starts in about 10 minutes. If you’re there — BE LOUD! …And watch your six for the fed bros.
Footage by @ScooterCasterNY.
Washington, D.C.: Protester on stilts dressed as Death wears a "In Pfizer we trust" sign at the anti-Covid mandate protest in the U.S. capital. Video by @HannahNighting:
Large crowds gathering around the Washington Monument this morning for today's Defeat the Mandates rally in DC
March for Life Saturday
"The science is on the side of life." @LyndsayMKeith previews the March for Life in Washington DC and the upcoming ruling on Roe v. Wade. @EmmaRechenberg
"Hell no, we don't need Roe!" chants outside the Supreme Court as the March for Life 2022 continues here in DC
Tens of thousands making their way to the U.S. Supreme Court at this year’s March for Life in Washington DC.❤️ 🙏
Video by Brendan Gutenschwager
