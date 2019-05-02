Schiff and Maxine want Trump’s Children’s/Grandchildren’s financial records

The Trump administration is suing both Capital One and Deutsche Bank to fight a subpoena issued by Democrats on the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees for the president’s financial records.

The records involve “documents about accounts of the plaintiffs’ children (and in some cases, grandchildren),” according to Trump’s lawyers.

“The committees, the Trumps’ lawyers said, have refused to provide copies of the subpoenas to the Trump family, and their scope was learned from Deutsche Bank and Capital One,” Politico reported Monday.

“But according to the lawsuit, the committees are seeking ‘all banking and financial records not just concerning the individual plaintiffs, but also their own family members.’”

Trump’s lawsuit declares that the subpoenas are meant to harass the President.

“The subpoenas were issued to harass President Donald J. Trump, to rummage through every aspect of his personal finances, his businesses, and the private information of the President and his family, and to ferret about for any material that might be used to cause him political damage,” the lawsuit states, according to Politico.

“No grounds exist to establish any purpose other than a political one.” Without the lawsuit, both banks seemed to indicate they were willing to turn over the documents or felt compelled to.

“Every citizen should be concerned about this sweeping, lawless, invasion of privacy,” the president’s lawyers said in a statement, arguing that the subpoenas violated the Right to Financial Privacy Act, according to Politico.

“We look forward to vindicating our clients’ rights in this matter.”

This is a pathetic lawsuit from some very disreputable congresspeople.

They don’t have a crime, they are fishing for one. The requests are “unbounded,” Politico says. They can go back as many years as they want and request anything they want. So far, they are going back for ten years.

“The House of Representatives is demanding, among other things, records of every single checking withdrawal, credit-card swipe, or debit-card purchase — no matter how trivial or small — made by each and every member of the Trump family,” Trump’s lawyers stated, according to Politico.

What are they looking for? They obviously don’t know. They are unconstitutionally looking for a crime — they have their target.

“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime” ~ Lavrentiy Pavlovich Beria, Soviet Secret Police under Joseph Stalin

The chairs of the committees demanding these records are the corrupt Reps. Adam Schiff and Maxine Waters. Both are very far-left and have no problem making unsubstantiated and spurious allegations against the President and Republicans in general.

They aren’t providing oversight and demanding accountability. What they are doing is acting as law enforcement and trial judges, third world style.

Capital One provides the Trumps with “personal, family and business accounts.” They want all of that.

We just went through two years of a Russia-Trump probe without a basis as Attorney General Barr said. Democrats went from Kremlin conspiracies to now looking for financial disparities. It’s outrageous.

Shouldn’t everyone see this as an absurd Stalinesque approach?

All they want to do is destroy the opposition and it wouldn’t have mattered who the Republican President was unless he was part of the establishment.