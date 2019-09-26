Schiff brazenly lies about Ukraine transcript, then claims it’s parody

Adam Schiff blatantly lied at Thursday’s hearing with Acting DNI Joseph Maguire. It got off to a grand start with Adam Schiff lying — easily provable lies.

The House Intelligence [or not] Chair performed an entirely made-up conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his opening statement at the contentious committee hearing.

He made up dialogue, claiming, among other things, that Trump demanded “dirt” on Joe Biden. Schiff called the President’s comments a “betrayal,” only he made up the comments and he wanted people to believe it is exactly what the President said or close to it.

In his opening statement, Schiff also says Trump’s phone call with Zelensky “reads like a classic organized crime shakedown.”

The backlash was so negative that Schiff had to backtrack.

Some of the comments in response:

You can read the whistleblower’s complaint on this link. It’s all hearsay so far. And you can read the transcript summary on this link.