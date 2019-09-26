Schiff brazenly lies about Ukraine transcript, then claims it’s parody

Adam Schiff blatantly lied at Thursday’s hearing with Acting DNI Joseph Maguire. It got off to a grand start with Adam Schiff lying — easily provable lies.

The House Intelligence [or not] Chair performed an entirely made-up conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his opening statement at the contentious committee hearing.

He made up dialogue, claiming, among other things, that Trump demanded “dirt” on Joe Biden. Schiff called the President’s comments a “betrayal,” only he made up the comments and he wanted people to believe it is exactly what the President said or close to it.

Wow.

My jaw is on the floor.

“Intelligence” Committee Adam Schiff just fabricated, out of thin-air, the contents of the Trump phone call with Ukraine’s President.

Not a word he says here is true. Not. A. Word.

This entire dark carnival is sad, unhinged Orange Man Bad fan fiction. pic.twitter.com/EzzFDt9BIU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2019

In his opening statement, Schiff also says Trump’s phone call with Zelensky “reads like a classic organized crime shakedown.”

The backlash was so negative that Schiff had to backtrack.

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (CA) admits that his blatant fabrication of quotes from Trump's Ukraine call was "wrong" after he got called out Schiff claims it was a "parody" Impeachment is a politically polarizing event and Schiff thinks it's just a big joke Absolutely unreal pic.twitter.com/YqcQscCKYt — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 26, 2019

Some of the comments in response:

So Adam Schiff has to make up quotes rather than read directly from the transcript. And now attacks the IG, a 30+ year member of the US Military. — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) September 26, 2019

If the conversation were as damning as Schiff et al would like, he would have simply read directly from it, instead of making up dialogue. Probably not surprising in light of the extravagant collusion claims he made for 2 years. https://t.co/UfefK3kQYj — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 26, 2019

When you don’t have facts on your side some just make it up. The opening statement by their ring leader was #FullofSchiff. House Dems blatantly lying to justify their impeachment inquiry is horribly timed, poorly written and badly intentioned. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 26, 2019

You can read the whistleblower’s complaint on this link. It’s all hearsay so far. And you can read the transcript summary on this link.