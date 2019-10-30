Schiff Coached Alex Vindman & Continually Interrupted Republicans

The latest impeachment witness, Army official Alexander Vindman appeared for the hearing in military uniform with his medals. He served honorably in wartime. While we honor his service, NSC staff are not supposed to show up in military uniform.

The uniform gave him credibility and made him harder to criticize. Despite his past accomplishments, he currently serves in a bureaucratic role.

The army official admitted he shared the read-outs of President Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Zelenzky with several other secret operatives. He’s a leaker, in other words.

Republicans, on the other hand, were not allowed to ask with whom he shared the readouts and if they were authorized to receive them. Vindman leaked without consequences or providing the necessary information to make a reasoned judgment.

So we’re just going to ignore that #AlexanderVindman took @POTUS transcripts and shared them with people but @Jim_Jordan can’t ask who he shared them with? Is @AdamSchiff a defense attorney or a member of Congress? WE ALL READ THE TRANSCRIPT. #ImpeachmentHoax pic.twitter.com/9ontxX9lb9 — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) October 30, 2019

REPUBLICANS WERE CONSTANTLY INTERRUPTED

Republicans were continuously interrupted, and Adam Schiff coached the witness, wouldn’t let him answer some questions, and then he or someone(s) on the Democratic side leaked to the New York Times.

Rep. @Jim_Jordan: “The idea that during our hour our council was asking questions and Adam Schiff tells the witness not to answer our questions. It’s completely ridiculous and it’s why this should be in public.” pic.twitter.com/SfgbYtPZC1 — The Hill (@thehill) October 29, 2019

There is still no quid pro quo according to Republicans.