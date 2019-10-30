Schiff Coached Alex Vindman & Continually Interrupted Republicans

By
M. Dowling
-
4

The latest impeachment witness, Army official Alexander Vindman appeared for the hearing in military uniform with his medals. He served honorably in wartime. While we honor his service, NSC staff are not supposed to show up in military uniform.

The uniform gave him credibility and made him harder to criticize. Despite his past accomplishments, he currently serves in a bureaucratic role.

The army official admitted he shared the read-outs of President Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Zelenzky with several other secret operatives. He’s a leaker, in other words.

Republicans, on the other hand, were not allowed to ask with whom he shared the readouts and if they were authorized to receive them. Vindman leaked without consequences or providing the necessary information to make a reasoned judgment.

REPUBLICANS WERE CONSTANTLY INTERRUPTED

Republicans were continuously interrupted, and Adam Schiff coached the witness, wouldn’t let him answer some questions, and then he or someone(s) on the Democratic side leaked to the New York Times.

There is still no quid pro quo according to Republicans.

  • This is all political theatrics just like the Communist trials in Marxist Russia with a uniformed military man to convey false patriotism.

    Reply