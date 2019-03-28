Schiff Hits the Fan! Representative Erupts Over Calls to Resign

The smooth-talking Rep. Adam Schiff was asked to step down this morning from the House Intelligence Committee by Texas Rep. Mike Conway.

Rep. Mike Conaway told Chair Rep. Adam Schiff, “We have no faith in your ability to discharge your duties in a manner consistent with your Constitutional responsibility and urge your immediate resignation as chairman of the committee.”

Rep. Mike @ConawayTX11 to Chair @RepAdamSchiff: “We have no faith in your ability to discharge your duties in a manner consistent with your Constitutional responsibility and urge your immediate resignation as chairman of the committee.” pic.twitter.com/ly43qIqByH — CSPAN (@cspan) March 28, 2019

All nine Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee signed the letter [see below] that Conaway mentioned in his fiery speech, including Devin Nunes, Mike Turner, Brad Wenstrup, Charles Stewart, Rick Crawford, Elise Stefanik, Will Hurd, and John Ratcliffe.

The Schiff hit the fan!

Far-left Adam Schiff went off the rails with his usual dishonest propaganda. Schifty believes the best defense is a good offense.

“You might say that’s all okay. You might say that’s just what you need to do to win, but I don’t think it’s okay. I think it’s immoral. I think it’s unethical. I think it’s unpatriotic. And yes, I think it’s corrupt and evidence of collusion.”“You might say that’s all okay. You might say that’s just what you need to do to win, but I don’t think it’s okay. I think it’s immoral. I think it’s unethical. I think it’s unpatriotic. And yes, I think it’s corrupt and evidence of collusion.”

Schiff is a liar and a leaker. His morals are based in Marxism. Telling the truth is meaningless. All that matters is the cause. All the Democrats and the media are taking the tack that the best defense against a failed coup that traces back to them is a good offense. That is why Americans must get to the bottom of this.

He also wouldn’t let Conway dispute a thing and cut off his mic.

President Trump has also called for him to resign from Congress.

Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

THE LETTER TO RESIGN