Schiff & Nadler Are Delegitimizing the 2020 Election

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler tag-teamed on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, suggesting that next year’s election may have already been “corrupted” by President Donald Trump and his campaign.

It’s very dangerous to attempt to delegitimize an election of an opponent. Democrats are now trying to overturn the next election.

Just in case President Trump is re-elected, rest assured that they will spend the next four years saying the election was not legitimate and he is not a legitimate President. That is the very thing Hillary Clinton said Donald Trump would do if he lost. She said it was “troubling,” but she doesn’t find this troubling.

THE SCHIFF SHOW

Stephanopoulos asked Schiff to react to the news that Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Guiliani, was in Ukraine in December to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the country.

There is nothing wrong with that by the way. Campaigns do opposition research of their opponents all the time.

“This misconduct goes on,” Schiff said, describing Guiliani’s trip as a “threat to our election’s integrity.”

Guiliani is the President’s personal attorney, trying to protect his client.

Schiff said Trump’s campaign’s opposition research effort represents “a clear and present danger, I think, to our democracy and not something we can turn away from simply because the Republicans in the House refuse to do their duty and continue to put the person of the president above their constitutional obligation.”

The shifty, proven liar, added that Trump and his attorney are running a “sham investigation” and are trying to “cheat in the next election.”

NADLER’S SOLEMN AND SAD DAY

Nadler began by calling it a “solemn and sad day.” Seriously? Does anyone believe that? Anyone? Or do people picture them all dancing around with drinks in their hands?

After agreeing with Schiff’s every word, Nadler told Stephanopoulos that the opp research by Trump’s campaign is “a total threat” to the 2020 election.

“This is a crime in progress against the constitution and against the American democracy. We cannot take the risk that the next election will be corrupted through foreign interference solicited by the president, which he is clearly trying to do,” Nadler said. “It goes to the heart of our democracy. It was the heart of what the constitution meant by high crimes and misdemeanors for the president to engage in self-dealing for his own benefit to put himself above the country and to threaten the integrity of our elections, upon which everything else depends. It is a total threat. And we must meet that threat.”

Rep. Richmond made the comment first. They parrot each other and are actually guilty of what they are accusing the President of doing. They are the ones influencing the next election.

