Schiff Only Obtained Giuliani’s & Parnas’ Cell Phone Records

Contrary to reporting, Adam Schiff and the other Democrats did not obtain John Solomon’s, Derek Harvey’s, and Devin Nunes’ phone records. They were able to get their hands on the cell phone records of Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas, which included calls to those men.

THE PHONE RECORDS CITED IN THE REPORT

Powerlineblog has a list of the pages where the calls are cited and we are reproducing that here.

The report discusses phone calls among players including Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, and John Solomon at pages 45-47 of the text. It includes a log of phone calls in Section I endnotes 76-80 and 83-88 at pages 154-159 of the report.

Other Giuliani calls are cited in subsequent pages of Section I with endnotes (endnotes 144-145, 159, and 171-173, for example). The endnotes cite AT&T phone records.

The call logs in the endnotes include a few of Giuliani’s calls with Nunes and with Solomon. Two calls from Parnas to Nunes are set forth in the log on page 157: one for 1:00, one for 0.02. There is one call from Nunes to Parnas, but the duration indicated is 0:00.

JUST ANOTHER SMEAR AND MORE DISINFORMATION

CNN and the Daily Beast reported the calls to smear the Republicans.

The Daily Beast story quotes Schiff saying, “It is deeply concerning that at a time when the president of the United States was using the power of his office to dig up dirt on a political rival, that there may be evidence that there were members of Congress complicit in that activity.”

They called each other. So what?

In any case, they only obtained Giuliani and Parnas’ records. We don’t think that is okay but calls with Solomon, Harvey, and Nunes were collateral damage.

Schiff is despicable.

The House Intelligence Committee Democrats have published their “impeachment inquiry report.” You can check out the calls in the report. There are also preliminary materials online.

As an aside, The NY Times is reporting that on Tuesday, Rudy Giuliani was meeting with the fired Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko, who pushed claims about the Bidens and their Ukrainian involvement in 2016. Giuliani is in Kyiv right now trying to meet with other fired prosecutors, Shokin and Kulyk. [Giuliani has guts and he’s relentless.]

