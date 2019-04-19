Schiff says guilty or not, the President was CONDEMNED by Mueller

Upon the news that there is no collusion, Adam Schiff, the lying and leaking Chair of the House Intelligence Committee now says that President Trump was condemned by Mueller. Even though he has not committed a crime, his contacts were “illicit.” Speaking for Democrats, Schiff essentially declared the President guilty.

Prime the guillotine!

“Whether these acts are criminal or not — whether the obstruction of justice was criminal or not — or whether these contacts were sufficiently illicit to rise to the level of a criminal conspiracy, they are unquestionably dishonest, unethical, immoral and unpatriotic. And should be condemned by every American.

And that is how I think we should view the Mueller report.”

Basically, like others suffering from derangement syndrome, he doesn’t like him, therefore, the attacks on his character must continue. It’s patriotic to condemn him in this far-left man’s mind. It’s ironic to hear him play holier-than-thou with his history of lying and leaking. He said nothing when Obama lied — if you want to keep your doctor, you can keep your doctor.

This is the man who continually told us he had secret evidence of collusion he never showed anyone. Then he shifted to claiming the evidence of collusion is in plain sight. Now he has shifted, oh hell, he’s guilty anyway.

Schiff wants you to believe that the Attorney General didn’t present facts as he himself twists the truth. The contacts with Russia he mentions were contacts his team repeatedly and steadfastly rejected. The onus is on Russia and the Trump campaign rebuffed them. That’s a plus for Trump, not a negative.

Regardless of whether the obstructive acts described by Mueller was criminal or whether the litany of illicit contacts with Russia rose to the level of conspiracy, they’re dishonest, unethical, and unpatriotic. Mueller’s report is not a vindication of Trump, but a condemnation. pic.twitter.com/CoylgpYbvH — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 18, 2019

Americans are getting real sick of this and want it to end. Even CNN’s poll came to that conclusion, but you only got to see it if you stayed up late.

Fun poll from the late-night @CNN coverage that would have been nice to see put on-screen earlier in the day pic.twitter.com/WolYPXL4s3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 19, 2019